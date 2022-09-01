Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dwight Donald Derflinger

AURORA — Don Derflinger, 92, of rural Aurora, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein.

Dwight Donald Derflinger was born on September 4, 1929, in Michigan, the son of Dwight Leslie and Mary Frances (Skabula) Derflinger. They moved to Iowa in 1944 and Don graduated from Stanley High School with the class of 1947. Don attended Iowa State Teachers College. He married Delma Darlene Miller on September 18, 1949, at the Stanley Union Church. They are the third generation to farm the Derflinger land which became a Century Farm in 1981.

