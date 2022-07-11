.The farm is not certified organic, he said, but workers use only organic fertilizers and sprays to deal with such pests.
“It’s really up to us to decide what we’re growing and how we’re growing it, but we’re at the mercy of Mother Nature to make it happen,” Amy said.
The couple battled the elements in December when a storm that produced winds up to 60 mph severely damaged two of the farm’s tunnels and threatened the winter crop of lettuce growing inside.
“The next day, we had to decide, ‘Do we keep doing this, or do we stop?’” Amy recalled. “We decided we’d committed so much, so we ordered the replacement parts, and Andrew had that tunnel rebuilt within a week.”
Andrew said he covered the lettuce with plastic and tucked Christmas lights around the plants to provide some warmth while the tunnel was being rebuilt.
In addition to selling their wares at farmers markets in Dubuque and Guttenberg, Andrew and Amy last year launched a Community Supported Agriculture box service, in which members receive a weekly box of produce from the farm delivered to their door. The 20-week summer service has 25 members in Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties, and the Phelps family also offers abbreviated spring and fall seasons.
“We like to have six to eight things in the box each week, and we try to add something different or new each time,” Amy said. “This week, they’re getting garlic scapes and cabbage, and next week, the broccoli will probably be ready.”
She likes to tuck in recipes or cooking tips when the box includes produce with which recipients might not be familiar.
Phelps Farm also sells produce to a few restaurants. Eventually, Andrew and Amy hope to erect a larger building for washing and packing of produce — that work currently takes place in an old food stand Andrew calls “the burger barn” — which would allow them to be federally inspected and sell their produce to schools. Amy also hopes to teach classes in food preparation such as canning, which she does herself each year.
“I think it’s really good for people to know where their food comes from and what it’s made of, and to know that, if they don’t like a certain kind of tomato, there are other varieties to try,” she said.