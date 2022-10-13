Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wilder Museum visitor

Granddaughter Emily stands in front of her favorite miniature home.

 Courtesy of Kris Morarend

Thank you for coming to our dinner theater starring the Lenox College Radio Theatre Players Saturday, Oct. 1! You helped to make it a fantastic evening of good food, friendship, fun, and laughter – a real win-win evening with the “Lenox Theatre Stars.”

Grandparents brought their three grandchildren to the museum this week for an after-school treat. The two granddaughters enjoyed the miniature houses, and it was fun to see the girls’ eyes get large when they saw the oldest doll in the museum, a carved, wooden Queen Anne Doll from 1750!

Tags

Trending Food Videos