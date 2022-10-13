Thank you for coming to our dinner theater starring the Lenox College Radio Theatre Players Saturday, Oct. 1! You helped to make it a fantastic evening of good food, friendship, fun, and laughter – a real win-win evening with the “Lenox Theatre Stars.”
Grandparents brought their three grandchildren to the museum this week for an after-school treat. The two granddaughters enjoyed the miniature houses, and it was fun to see the girls’ eyes get large when they saw the oldest doll in the museum, a carved, wooden Queen Anne Doll from 1750!
Grandma and grandpa commented on the wood carvings by Mel Hoffman and Jack Fridley. The goat treadmill in the Pioneer Room could have been used with dogs also for not only grinding grain but also separating cream from milk.
Their 17-year-old grandson was particularly interested in the military section and named a number of artifacts in the military cases that he was familiar with. He wrote “A very interesting place, filled with history” on our comment page before they left for ice cream treats.
I not only give out information during tours, but I often learn interesting facts during the tours, which I appreciate. It’s not the “rest of the story, but more of the story.”