With the general election under three weeks away, Iowa’s absentee voting period begins Wednesday, which is the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office as well as the first day auditors can mail ballots to absentee voters.
“Election Day is rapidly approaching and it’s important to have a plan for how you want to vote,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said. “You can vote through the mail, in-person at the county election office, or at the polls on Election Day. I encourage you to figure out which option works best for you and take the necessary steps to ensure your vote is counted.”