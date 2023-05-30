Early registration is due on on by Friday, June 23 for the Oelwein Sesquicentennial 5K Fun Run/Walk set the evening of Friday, July 14. Early registration is $30 by June 23, with the fee including the race and a T-shirt. The fee after June 23 is $35 and a T-shirt is not guaranteed. Registration forms are at the Williams Wellness Center, phone 319-283-2312, with details and a waiver. The race is set 6 p.m. Friday, July 14 from in front of OCAD, in the 10 block of South Frederick Avenue.
Early registration due June 23 for Oelwein 150th 5K
