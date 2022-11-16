Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Among the handful of reported vehicle accidents on local roadways since the recent snowfall was this slide-off, which occurred east of Oelwein on Highway 3 Wednesday morning.

 Photo by Shane Butterfield/Oelwein Daily Register

With the arrival of the season’s first measurable snowfall, many area roadways have gone from reliable to potentially slippery and dangerous.

Since the snow began early Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has responded to several weather-related incidents, according to Deputy Joshua Barker.

