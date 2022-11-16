With the arrival of the season’s first measurable snowfall, many area roadways have gone from reliable to potentially slippery and dangerous.
Since the snow began early Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has responded to several weather-related incidents, according to Deputy Joshua Barker.
Among them was a Tuesday, slow-moving rollover incident, Barker explained.
Wednesday morning witnessed more of the same, as Barker responded to the report of a vehicle sliding off a snow-covered stretch of Highway 3, between L and K Avenues, just east of Oelwein.
Wednesday’s accident did not result in any injuries, as the driver escaped unharmed, Barker noted. “She was shaken up, but all right,” he said.