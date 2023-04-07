As the extended Easter weekend got underway, a handful of service-minded volunteers braved the chilly winds that whipped through downtown Oelwein Friday to collect donations for the Pony Express Riders of Iowa as part of the organization’s annual trek across the state.
“Normally, it’s cold,” explained Janet McKeeman, in contextualizing the weather during the event. “The last couple years, it has actually snowed on us when we were out here.”
The volunteers, all residents of Oelwein, were led by scout mom McKeeman, who detailed their efforts on behalf of the Pony Express Riders.
“The two boys (sons Ricky and Regan) are boy scouts, and this is a friend helping out,” McKeeman said, in reference to her small group, as she looked out on the intersection of Frederick and Charles, surveying a scene which included a large, orange traffic cone situated in each of the four directions. Protruding from the top of each cone, meanwhile, was a paper sign that read “PONY EXPRESS ROUTE.”
“I think I’ve done this for ten-plus years, helping Pony Express,” she continued. “We have five boys in our family, and these are the last two for scouting. We are donating our hours.”
Near each of the four traffic cones, one volunteer was stationed, collecting donations from drivers passing by, who affirmed their desire to contribute by rolling down their window as they came to a stop near their cone. It was more than just those in cars and trucks who gave, however, as a motorcyclist also paused to donate. At one point, as well, a pedestrian traveling on South Frederick jogged over to one of the volunteers, dropping their donation into the bucket before hurrying back in the direction they had come.
Despite the buzz of charitable activity, McKeeman noted her expectation that the groups’ collection efforts would only improve as the day went along.
“It’s a little slow this morning,” she observed, around 10 a.m., “but it usually picks up, since some people sleep in on Friday mornings. It should be starting to pick up a little bit here.”
The funds collected by McKeeman’s merry Easter band were earmarked for the Pony Express Riders, in conjunction with that group’s passage through the state.
“The Pony Express is helping handicapped children through horses,” McKeeman said. “We come out and collect the donations for them and then they come through (with their horses)… It’s what we do every year.”
The funds collected benefit Camp Sunnyside, an Easter Seals Camp, located outside of Des Moines. In addition to serving more than 1,000 campers through its summer camp, life club and day camp, Camp Sunnyside’s services also include a medical equipment loan program, its Rural Solutions Program to aid disabled farmers, the Bob and Billie Ray Child Development Center, and its respite services, available to both individuals and caregivers.
“The riders literally go from town to town on Good Friday to show their horses,” McKeeman explained, “and then they’ll collect all the funds when they come through.”
That traditional display of horses normally included in the event, however, was not in the offing in Oelwein Friday, owing to challenges that state and county officials on scene characterized as organizational in nature.
Regardless of this absence, Friday’s fundraising effort was notable, as it collected a total of “$965 plus change,” according to Pony Express Riders representatives, a figure marking a high in donations for the event in Oelwein since at least 2017.
Indeed, given its lack of threatening storm clouds and the hundreds raised for Camp Sunnyside, Friday’s community act of goodwill, thanks largely to a small group’s heartfelt work, made for an exquisite local prelude to a much-anticipated Easter weekend.