Merle’s Auto Service in Oelwein closed its doors for the final time on Friday, Sept. 30, a move that leaves a substantial hole in the Oelwein’s business community, and one based on several interrelated economic factors, according to the shop’s owner John Bamford.

Bamford, a northern California native, first came to Oelwein in 2001, when life events pushed him to seek a significant change. Once in the area, he became a client of Merle’s Auto, which was then under the ownership of Dana Smith. Later, when Bamford discovered that Smith was planning to retire, the two began talking, which eventually led to Bamford taking ownership of the business in 2017.

