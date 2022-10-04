Merle’s Auto Service in Oelwein closed its doors for the final time on Friday, Sept. 30, a move that leaves a substantial hole in the Oelwein’s business community, and one based on several interrelated economic factors, according to the shop’s owner John Bamford.
Bamford, a northern California native, first came to Oelwein in 2001, when life events pushed him to seek a significant change. Once in the area, he became a client of Merle’s Auto, which was then under the ownership of Dana Smith. Later, when Bamford discovered that Smith was planning to retire, the two began talking, which eventually led to Bamford taking ownership of the business in 2017.
In taking over a well-established enterprise, Bamford inherited a strong clientele, a group with which he became closer over time. His decision to add further services, especially towing and roadside service, to what the business offered, allowed him to expand the customer base still further while helping make his business a greater fixture in the local community.
The exceptional level of service Merle’s provided under Bamford’s leadership was key in allowing this expansion to occur. Because a lot of their customers worked during the day, he explained, his service offered to pick up the customer’s vehicle and take it to Merle’s for the needed repairs. “We tried to make it as convenient as possible,” he said.
“It was very good for a while,” Bamford recalled. “It was great.”
His staunch commitment to his customers continued even as the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip, as he was quick to offer discounts to groups such as first responders, those in the medical community, and others “on the front lines.”
It would be the pandemic, however, that would also begin the business’s decline, one that would ultimately result in the enterprise’s end.
The general cause of the closure, as Bamford put it simply, was “economics.”
Once the COVID pandemic set in, he said, business declined noticeably, and did not recover. This general slowdown was exacerbated by the dramatic increase in prices over the last two years, which made it increasingly difficult for the business to remain profitable.
In explaining inflation’s impact, Bamford used the example of oil to illustrate how the price increases first led him to absorb the extra costs before having no choice but to pass on the raising expenses to his customers. Eventually, even this cycle became unsustainable, which further pushed Bamford to consider the viability of his operation in the present environment.
Another factor in his decision to close, Bamford noted, was the difficulty finding and keeping auto mechanics within these challenging conditions. Given the way he structured the earnings for his mechanics, a system in which “more work equals more pay,” he explained, the drop-off in customers made it difficult to find willing technicians. “Mechanics got a percentage of everything they worked on, which was an incentive for them to work a full day,” he said.
As Bamford described it, his most recent mechanic was good, but “we didn’t have the jobs.” He also identified a general disinterest in working among some mechanics as another consideration.
As a result, Bamford explained that he had been considering closing since 2021, an outlook that led him to expand Merle’s beyond Oelwein with the opening of Merle’s Auto Towing and Recovery, located on Black Hawk Street in Waterloo. Unlike the Oelwein location, the towing service, operated primarily by Bamford’s son Ian, has been a recent success, and, as such, there are no plans to close it. In fact, the contrast between the two locations has been stark: recently, Bamford said, the towing service in Waterloo “had to fund Oelwein.”
Though the Oelwein location has closed and there are no plans for it to begin operating again, Bamford is not ruling out the possibility in the future. About reopening Merle’s one day, he said doing so “is not out of the question.” As such, he doesn’t anticipate making another significant move locally anytime soon.
“I plan to sit idle with the shop in Oelwein,” he said, adding that he is “not in a big hurry” to sell his building there.
In order to consider reopening, Bamford said a few factors must be in place. First, prices must go down, as, “the price of everything we were using went up,” he reiterated. Also, anticipating a reverse in the recent customer drop-off in addition to finding the right mechanic would also be important.
For now, with Merle’s closed, Bamford’s clients must consider other local options for meeting their auto service and repair needs. Indicating his customers are in good hands in that regard, Bamford said, “There’s great guys in town,” though he does add that customers might find the options for “roadside service and towing more narrow,” especially with the winter season on the horizon. With this in mind, and now absent Merle’s services, Bamford encouraged everyone to find someone locally and work to prepare their vehicle for the coming cold weather.
As Oelwein navigates its first week without Merle’s to assist them, Bamford’s concluding message was a heartfelt one. To his former customers, as well as those who he never worked with, he said, “I appreciate the opportunity for their business,” adding, “and I will miss interacting with all of them. Thank you for choosing Merle’s Auto Service.”