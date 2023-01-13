This piece was originally published in The Telegraph Herald on 1/8/2023.
In November, Iowans rejected the D.C. way and made clear they wanted a check on the Biden administration. You have placed your trust in me to be that check — and voice — during an incredibly important and challenging time for our country.
I won’t let you down.
I’ve listened to families, farmers and small businesses in Dubuque and across northeast Iowa. The concerns that Iowans are talking about around their kitchen tables each night are my priorities in Congress. I will hold this administration accountable for its failures, work across the aisle to solve the challenges we face and continue to be a fierce advocate for Dubuque.
Inflation and our economy remain top of mind for everyone. My top focus will be to ease the burden of inflation by helping you keep more of your paycheck, restoring fiscal responsibility and enacting common-sense energy policies.
I’ll continue working to enhance the Child Tax Credit; I have legislation that will increase this credit up to $4,500 for children 5 and under, and $3,500 for children aged 6 to 17 for working parents. This will help families cover the cost of raising children and make life more affordable. Additionally, I’m backing legislation that will make key aspects of the 2017 tax cuts permanent for working families and small businesses. Bottom line: It’s your money, not the government’s money, and amid this inflation mess, it’s even more important that you can keep more of what you earn.
The quickest way to tame inflation is to reduce energy costs and put an end to President Joe Biden’s disastrous energy policies. I’ve pushed for an all-of-the-above American energy strategy to expand the use of biofuels and permanently sell E-15 year-round, prevent the administration from dipping into our emergency oil reserves and maximize our abundant domestic energy sources. Unleashing American energy will immediately lower costs across our supply chain and help Iowans afford their daily lives again.
The fiscal insanity in Washington must come to an end — common-sense energy and economic policies that will reduce inflation should be our first order of business.
Advocating for the needs of Iowa farmers and ensuring our rural communities have a seat at the table is also vital, especially with the upcoming Farm Bill. I have begun collecting input on this legislation and am working to ensure that the final product reduces input costs, provides regulatory certainty and includes the needs of our Iowa producers.
We’ve been able to secure key investments in our lock and dam system along the Upper Mississippi River, including over $45 million for the Navigation Ecosystem Sustainability Program. It is critical that we build on the progress we’ve made to ensure our farmers have a reliable way to get products to market, boost our tourism economy and bring more business to Dubuque.
Expanding opportunity throughout Iowa requires meaningful action to take on China. For decades, China has robbed communities like Dubuque of jobs and growth, and our reliance on them is dangerous. As we look to bring our supply chains out of China, I helped introduce bipartisan legislation that will incentivize domestic manufacturing, particularly in rural communities. Taking decisive action on China — from reshoring manufacturing, to securing fair trade deals for farmers and blocking the Chinese Communist Party’s intellectual property and agricultural technology theft — is urgent for Dubuque and our entire country.
Little else matters if families don’t feel safe. The most pressing threat to our safety right now is coming from our open southern border — cartels are shipping deadly drugs into our country, and up to Iowa, even targeting children with rainbow-colored fentanyl. Securing our border and ensuring our law enforcement officers have the resources necessary to protect our communities, and our kids, from danger will remain a top priority.
As the only Iowan on the House Appropriations Committee, I will safeguard your taxpayer dollars while bringing targeted investments back to Iowa. Through my work on this committee, we’ve been able to save Dubuque’s metropolitan status, bring home disaster relief and flood-mitigation resources, and secure over $53 million for local projects. I will continue to use this post to deliver on Iowans’ priorities and advocate for Dubuque. Whether it’s pushing for increased investments in our waterways infrastructure or working to restore daily commercial air service to the Dubuque Regional Airport, I will always fight for our local needs at the highest levels.
Iowans decisively rejected one-party rule in Washington and have entrusted us to lead our country back to prosperity during a time of historic challenges and division. As my second term begins, my mission remains the same: Put Iowa first, provide effective and accessible leadership, and make sure Washington works for you, not the other way around. I’m ready to get to work for Dubuque and all of northeast Iowa.