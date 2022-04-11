Quad-City Times: Don’t junk the bottle bill
Iowa lawmakers have been trying for years to change the state’s 44-year-old bottle deposit law.
Better known as the “bottle bill,” the law has worked to keep empty cans and bottles out of ditches and landfills. But for years, grocers, distributors and others in the business have sought changes. They don’t like the way the law works, or some never supported it in the first place. So, they’ve been trying to convince legislators to make changes.
This year, it looked like they might come to some sort of an agreement. We weren’t happy with it. The key flaw – and it’s a big one – is that the plan would allow ways for retailers who sell bottles and cans to offload the responsibility for accepting the empties. Which, of course, is the part of the law that’s always been the most convenient for consumers. You go to the store, you plunk down a nickel for each can or bottle, then you get it back when you return the empty container to the store.
Again, this is the part we like. And so do most Iowans. Polls show overwhelming support for the bottle bill, and for expanding it to include containers that weren’t around in the late 1970s when the law was first put into place.
So, we were quite taken aback when Sen. Jason Schultz, a Republican from western Iowa, said if they can’t get a compromise approved this year, they might get rid of the whole thing.
“It’s to the point where I think a whole lot of people agree if we can’t get something done this year, next year we need to be looking at repeal,” Schultz said on the Iowa Public Radio program “River to River.”
Rep. Brian Lohse, a Bondurant Republican, said he’s thought about getting rid of it for years, according to Radio Iowa.
We understand legislating can be tough. And all this talk of getting rid of the law may be nothing more than a scare tactic to get a bill passed. Or it might be a philosophical problem with the law. Whatever it is, the idea that legislators might just jettison a law that has the support of more than 80% of Iowa residents is insane.
We hope legislators from the Quad-Cities will tell their colleagues the idea of getting rid of the bottle bill is an affront to everybody who cares about the environment – and who believes the modicum of effort it takes to adhere to its provisions is a small price to pay for cleaner surroundings.
Rather than junk the bottle bill, we’d suggest lawmakers do what they’re paid to do: Come up with a compromise that can pass – and that honors the wishes of most Iowans, rather than just the special interests.
If that’s not possible, then do no harm and leave the law alone.
— April 9
NY TIMES: Putin using Ukraine refugees as pawns
The mass flight of refugees from Ukraine has created a humanitarian crisis that dwarfs anything Europe has seen since World War II. More than four million people have poured into neighboring countries, and as long as Russia’s savage war continues, millions more will flee. Already, the flow of refugees from Ukraine is far greater than the number from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq who fled to Europe in 2015, upending European politics.
Europe’s initial reaction to the flight from Ukraine has been an impressive show of solidarity, given how suddenly the crisis exploded. Refugees, most of whom are women and children, because most men are required to stay behind in Ukraine to fight, have been welcomed and housed even as their numbers swell.
But the scale of this crisis is staggering, and it is still in its early stages. Coping with it will demand more coordination, imagination, funds and determination both within Europe and by the United States and allies elsewhere. Existing refugee centers should receive far more assistance, and ways need to be found to encourage refugees to move on to countries that have more capacity to host them. Preparations should also be made now to help Ukrainians return home, should a lasting peace eventually take hold.
To put it in perspective, close to one million Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis crossed the Mediterranean Sea to seek refuge in Europe in one year, 2015. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, nearly one million people have left Ukraine every week. Barring a peace agreement, Russia will keep bombarding civilian infrastructure. Ukraine will keep fighting for its survival. Ten million people — roughly a quarter of the population of Ukraine — could end up leaving the country in the coming months. ...
Refugees are not a design flaw of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Indiscriminate bombing and shelling of civilian infrastructure is part of a broader strategy to demoralize the civilian population and drive residents into neighboring countries, where their presence can be destabilizing. This became clear during last year’s episode on the Belarus-Poland border, after Aleksandr Lukashenko, the autocratic ruler of Belarus, apparently manufactured a crisis by encouraging migrants to cross into Poland.
Over time, resentment of Ukrainian refugees may grow. People who started off welcoming the refugees could turn against them, putting pressure on their governments to force Ukraine to end the war on Russia’s terms. Easing this pressure, by supporting the countries that are hosting refugees, makes this tactic of trying to weaponize refugees less effective.
The Council of the European Union has already taken an important step by passing a directive that grants temporary protected status to Ukrainian nationals and certain legal permanent residents of Ukraine for up to one year. Most Ukrainians already had the right to travel without visas to European Union countries for 90 days. The new measure gives them the right to live, work and attend school in E.U. countries without having to go through the official process of seeking asylum.
But far more needs to be done to assist the places where refugees are clustered, and to help refugees find their way out of overcrowded welcome centers. Britain’s “Homes for Ukraine” program, which pays families and organizations to take in refugees, has resulted in the issuing of 2,700 visas so far, while Finland has offered spots in universities to 2,000 Ukrainians.
These ad hoc efforts are important but insufficient given the millions of people who are affected. ...
Efforts to humanely accommodate those displaced by the war need not be confined to Europe. Canada, which is home to a large Ukrainian population, has agreed to welcome an unlimited number of people fleeing the war to stay for up to three years. Even Japan, which has long been reluctant to take in refugees, has agreed to accept Ukrainians.
President Biden’s announcement that the United States would accept up to 100,000 is a good start, but the country can do more, especially when public support for welcoming Ukrainian refugees is strong. The United States has been a key player in Ukraine over the years, from encouraging Ukrainians to stand up to Russia to persuading Ukrainians to agree to the removal of nuclear weapons from their territory following the collapse of the Soviet Union, a decision that many Ukrainians deeply regret today.
As the world enters a period of greater instability, its leaders can no longer ignore the need for a coordinated and humane response to all of those fleeing war and other desperate circumstances.
— April 1