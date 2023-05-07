Oelwein High School students at the Regional Education Center (Alternative School) took to the highway Friday morning to do their annual clean up. The enthusiastic group, dressed in their neon yellow “don’t run me over” safety vests, boarded a school bus for the morning’s trek. Their destination was a two-mile section of highway 150 north of Oelwein, specifically designated for the REC’s litter removal project.
The 12 ambitious youths, boys and girls, split up on either side of the highway dragging fluorescent orange trash bags, dutifully filling them with a variety of discarded trash. When asked later what was the grossest items they found, most said the decayed animals. One young lady found a tick on her when she returned to the classroom. That had all the others itching, scratching and doing a self body scan for the blood sucking critters.
I asked who was the hardest worker of the morning to which I expected all hands to bolt up in the air, identifying themselves as the winner. I was surprised at their humility as NONE raised their hands claiming to be the hardest worker. Many hands make light work, seemed to be their mantra. It was a collective project and the environment was the winner.
This was the 24th year of the highway cleanup the Alternative School has participated in and in 2019 they were awarded the Governor’s Volunteer Award. Alternative high school director Jennifer Shekleton and teacher Steve Bunn mentored the group, as they filled several bags of trash, beautifying that stretch of Fayette County.