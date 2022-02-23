A longtime employee who filed suit against the University of Upper Iowa claiming that her 2020 termination was retaliation is back working at the school, according to her attorney.
Katherine Thomas, 59, through her attorney, Melissa C. Hasso, filed a motion on Feb. 16 seeking to dismiss with prejudice all claims against UIU. Thomas had filed suit on March 3, 2021, and a trial was scheduled in Fayette County District Court for Aug. 3.
“Ms. Thomas is thankful to have resolved her dispute with Upper Iowa University and put it behind her,” says a statement from Hasso. “Moreover, she is pleased to report that she returned to work at the University on February 1, 2022. She looks forward to finishing her career there as a part of the UIU family, adding to her decades of prior service.”
Hasso did not disclose whether there was a settlement, but said, "Ms. Thomas returned to work as the Director of the Writing Center and is very happy to be there."
The Daily Register has reached out to the university’s counsel for comment.
Thomas taught for 28 years in the university’s English Department before her employment was terminated on July 14, 2020. She claimed it was retaliation for complaints she made to UIU officials about sexual harassment dating back to 2017.