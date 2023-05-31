May 31, 2023
OELWEIN — Edward E. “Ed” Meyer, 92, of Oelwein, died Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023, at Oelwein Health Care Center.
Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
