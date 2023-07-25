Oct. 27, 1942 — June 28, 2023
DES MOINES — Edward G. Hammond died June 28, 2023, from Alzheimer’s while a resident of the VA Cottages in Des Moines.
There will be a graveside ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, with military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery. Pastor Duane Olsen will officiate. Ed’s grandson Ryan Hammond lovingly designed and constructed the urn in which Ed will be interred. A celebration of life luncheon will be served at Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein, at noon.
Ed was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Oelwein and graduated high school in 1961. He then joined the Air Force and served his country until July 1965. In June 1963, Ed and Earlene Gillingham were married and from that union four sons were born. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad in January 2002 and built a new home on Leech Lake in Minnesota.
Even though Ed and Earlene had great fun hunting, Ed especially enjoyed entertaining friends and family while trolling the lake. It was very difficult when it became time to give up their home and move to Ankeny, Iowa. In May 2023, Ed was privileged to take the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. with his nephew, Allen Schmidt.
Ed is survived by his wife, Earlene, and sons Scott, Todd and Chad; his grandchildren Ryan (Caitlin), Jesse, and Naomi Hammond and five great-grandchildren; also his sister Nora Schmidt and his sister-in-law Beverly Heldt, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herb and Laura (Chase) Hammond, his brother Jerry and wife Sharan Hammond, his brother-in-law Gerald Schmidt, and his daughter-in-law Dawn Hammond.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to direct memorials as a thank you to the VA Hospital and Cottages in Des Moines for their exceptional care in Ed’s final six months, and to the Honor Flight organization in Fort Dodge, Iowa.