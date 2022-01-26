Oelwein resident Dave Eick announced Wednesday he is running for Fayette County Supervisor. He is currently gathering signatures necessary in filing candidacy papers by the March 1 deadline.
The retired Iowa State Patrol Lieutenant was the former officer in charge at Oelwein’s Post 10 and served 37 years with the State Patrol, retiring in 2019.
“I’ve always been service oriented and in a career with public service,” Eick said in making his formal announcement with the Oelwein Daily Register Wednesday. “After a break, I felt it’s time to get back into it.”
Eick said his motivation in running for supervisor is to promote Fayette County and the people that live here. He has served on governing boards in the past including two terms on the Oelwein School Board of Directors and the Oelwein Civil Service Commission.
“I don’t have kids in school anymore, so no direct involvement there. I only work part-time jobs now and can set my own schedule. If elected, being a county supervisor would be my priority over any part-time employment,” he said. “From my past career, I feel I have proven I can listen to both sides and make an objective decision.”
Supervisors Marty Stanbrough and Jeanine Tellin are up for re-election this fall. While Eick said he has not heard if either of them is running for another term, he will run on the Republican ticket.
The former peace officer touched on the county’s 9-1-1 dispatch service that has been consolidated to one location in the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in West Union.
“Anytime you take away a service, you’re hurting the community. It’s also an overwhelming task to disband a local call center and move it all to another entity. I think it needs to be done in phases and there are some key issues that need to be worked out to make the transition successful,” Eick said. “I do think that a central dispatch center is a good idea, however, I don’t think citizens should pay twice for the service.”
Eick said, should he become a supervisor, he would find public safety and transportation as favorite sub-committees on which to serve, but is more than willing to meet any challenges that come with being in the office.
Eick and his wife Robin have lived in Oelwein for 21 years. They have two adult children, Wil and Samantha.
“You can read all you want about the job responsibilities, but until you actually get involved, you can’t know all the ins and outs of the position. I’m looking forward to the election,” he said.