March 29, 1931 — Oct. 17, 2021
HOUSTON, Texas — Elaine Marie Potratz Ewalt passed away Oct. 17, 2021 in Houston.
Elaine was born on March 29, 1931 in Westgate and was raised on a farm there. She was a 1948 graduate of West Central High School, Maynard. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. Elaine received a parochial teaching certificate from Concordia University Chicago in 1948 and moved to Beaumont, Texas to teach elementary school. She remained in Texas the rest of her life. She had an expanded career as a secretary/administrative assistant in Houston.
Elaine is survived by daughters Sherry Thomas and Brenda Petty, grandsons David (Therese) Thomas, Brandon (Kim) Thomas, Kyle (Katlynn) Thomas, Steve (Heather) Deshotel, Michael Buck, and granddaughter Melody (Brad) Jones, twelve great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Ewalt, her son, John “Bubby” Petty, her daughter Jane “Snookie” Vega, her parents Herman and Marie Potratz, and two sisters, Helen Droste and Myra Trotter.
A memorial service is pending and will be held at Living Word Lutheran Church in The Woodlands, Texas.
Elaine is in the care of Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home and will be cremated and her ashes will be buried with Bubby and Snookie in Pipe Creek, Texas at a later date.