Bank First of West Union and St. Lucas invites the public to attend “Fraudsters Toolbox: Targeting the Elderly” Wednesday, Sept. 21. Those in attendance will learn about elder financial abuse, fraudsters and scammers. Programs are scheduled for 10 a.m. at Holy Name Parish Center in West Union and 2 p.m. at the St. Lucas Community Center.
“Financial abuse is an ever-increasing problem,” said Bank First president Tobin Britt. “With these types of situations affecting more and more people, we feel it is important that Bank First customers and the entire community are provided an opportunity to further educate and protect themselves. Financial abuse targets more than just the elderly, so we invite people of all ages to attend either or both of the presentations.”
Guest speaker for the presentations will be Mike Burke, senior robbery and crisis management consultant for SHAZAM. A national member-owned debit network, processor and core provider, SHAZAM provides guidance and tools to make financial institutions more successful.
Burke has three decades of law enforcement, retail loss prevention and training experience. After a 20-year career, he led the first Homeland Security Training Center in Iowa. He went on to work with some of the largest retailers in the country to prevent theft loss before bringing his experience to SHAZAM’s community institutions to enhance their security measures and ensure regulatory compliance. As part of his September 21 presentations, Burke will explain different ways fraudsters target seniors.
Burke explains elder abuse includes physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation, neglect and abandonment. Perpetrators can be the elder’s children, other family members, and spouses — as well as staff at nursing homes, assisted living, and other facilities. Financial elder abuse involves taking advantage of older people and unfairly benefiting from their monetary resources.
“Elder financial abuse is tough to combat, in part because it often goes unreported,” he noted. “These crimes involve someone improperly using an older adult’s money or belongings for their personal use, and it can happen to seniors of all social and economic backgrounds. Worst of all, this crime can do irreparable damage to its victims’ finances and may ultimately deprive them of basic needs such as food, medical care or housing.”
In addition to Burke, special guests also include members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, West Union Police Department, and Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Senior Life Solutions. Refreshments will be served.