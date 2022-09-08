Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Bank First of West Union and St. Lucas invites the public to attend “Fraudsters Toolbox: Targeting the Elderly” Wednesday, Sept. 21. Those in attendance will learn about elder financial abuse, fraudsters and scammers. Programs are scheduled for 10 a.m. at Holy Name Parish Center in West Union and 2 p.m. at the St. Lucas Community Center.

“Financial abuse is an ever-increasing problem,” said Bank First president Tobin Britt. “With these types of situations affecting more and more people, we feel it is important that Bank First customers and the entire community are provided an opportunity to further educate and protect themselves. Financial abuse targets more than just the elderly, so we invite people of all ages to attend either or both of the presentations.”

