Six years ago, the Trump administration’s Press Secretary had a press conference on the subject of facts and truth. She suggested that everyone was entitled to their own alternative facts and truth. This paved the way for the following years of untruths, exaggerations, embellishments, pinocchios and mis-speaks (whatever that is).
The word they were looking for is “lies.”
Does anyone remember how the past generation would have reacted? Tell the truth, don’t lie. I hate lying. A liar will steal and cheat; I won’t have that under my roof.
The prototype of a “politician’s politician” has been developed: it is a person who can lie anytime, anywhere, about anything, one who will steal, cheat or con anyone without a hint of shame. The complete package!
The strength of a nation and its government is determined by the moral fiber of its elected officials.