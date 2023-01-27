Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Six years ago, the Trump administration’s Press Secretary had a press conference on the subject of facts and truth. She suggested that everyone was entitled to their own alternative facts and truth. This paved the way for the following years of untruths, exaggerations, embellishments, pinocchios and mis-speaks (whatever that is).

The word they were looking for is “lies.”

