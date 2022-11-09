Fayette County voters turned out on Nov. 8 at a slightly higher rate than statewide. In cases where this county bucked the state voting trends, it contributed a larger share of Republican votes toward some close state contests.
The Fayette County Auditor’s office reported 60% voter turnout — 5 percentage points ahead of the state rate — with 7,589 ballots cast of the 12,513 registered voters in the county, with all 20 precincts reporting.
Statewide, results were pending from 23 precincts within two counties, Warren County in south central Iowa and Des Moines County in southeast Iowa. That said, the state was seeing 54% voter turnout from the rest of precincts reporting by the noon hour Wednesday.
GUN AMENDMENT
A referendum to amend the Iowa constitution to require “strict scrutiny” before limiting gun rights passed — tallying 65% statewide wanting a higher bar of scrutiny before limiting, to 34% saying no, leave the bar where it is.
Fayette County had a higher share than the state wanting “strict scrutiny” before limiting gun rights — 73% voted yes to 26% no. Of Fayette County voters in this election, 6% — 473 out of 7,589 — left this question blank.
It’s “hard to know,” whether the gun rights amendment drove voters to the polls, University of Northern Iowa professor of political science Christopher Larimer said.
“The margin there maybe reflects what we saw in Iowa as far as it being a pretty strong year for Republican candidates,” Larimer said.
The correlation was traceable although the causation was not.
“I don’t know if people turned out specifically for it, but the result of that seems to match as this was an amendment that was pushed by Republicans in the state Legislature and it was viewed along partisan lines. We also saw Republicans did well. If Republicans are doing well, it’s not surprising to see a constitutional amendment that was also pushed by Republicans doing well,” he said.
COUNTY RACES
Fayette County’s unofficial tally for the two open Supervisor seats showed the two GOP candidates winning by a wide margin. Bruce T. Lehmann (R-Clermont) gained 4,933 votes — a 44% share — and Jeffrey Bunn (R-Fayette) had 4,527 — 40%. No-party candidate Jesse Maire of West Union had 1,657 votes — 14%.
Incumbent Supervisors Jeanine Tellin and Marty Stanbrough did not file for re-election.
County incumbent Treasurer Kyle Jacobsen (R) won unopposed, receiving 6,650 votes. Candidates replacing top county office-holders from within their departments also won easily: Deputy recorder Kristie Reierson (R) with 6,496 votes, will replace retiring Recorder Karen Ford and assistant county attorney Nathan Lein (D) won, with 5,054 votes, to replace retiring County Attorney W. Wayne Saur.
Results are unofficial until canvassed by the relevant county boards of supervisors.
FEDERAL RACES
Chuck Grassley (R) won his eighth term in the U.S. Senate with 56%, defeating Michael Franken (D) who had 43% of those reporting at noon Wednesday.
In Fayette County, Sen. Grassley won by a wider margin, 63% to 36%.
Iowa’s U.S. Congressional districts were redrawn in late 2021 by a state group declaring no political affiliation, the Legislative Services Agency. Their second plan was accepted by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Nov. 4, 2021.
In the redrawn 2nd Congressional District contest affecting northeast Iowa with all 22 counties reporting, incumbent Rep. Ashley Hinson (R) defeated contender Liz Mathis (D), 54%-45%.
In Fayette County, Rep. Hinson had 62% to challenger and state Sen. Mathis’ 37%.
One district in the state appeared to flip from Democrat to Republican control. In the redrawn 3rd Congressional District, challenger Zach Nunn (R) apparently defeated incumbent from the former 3rd District, Cindy Axne, by 2,153 votes — 156,237 (50.26%) to 154,084 (49.57%).
(Although just south of Polk County, which is in the 3rd District, the pending results will not affect this race because Warren County is in the new 1st District.)
STATE RACES
The 23 precincts outstanding as of noon Wednesday may affect the closest races in this category.
Incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds/ Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg (R) defeated Deidre DeJear/Eric Van Lancker (D), 58% to 39% overall statewide, with Libertarian Rick Stewart/Marco Battaglia trailing at 2%. In Fayette County, the Reynolds team had 66% of the vote to the DeJear team’s 30% while the Stewart team had 2%.
For Secretary of State, incumbent Paul Pate (R) handily defeated Joel Miller (D) 60%-39% statewide. In Fayette County, Pate won 69%-30%.
The Auditor of State race was quite close with incumbent Rob Sand (D) leading challenger Todd Halbur by a 3,118-vote — 0.26% — margin statewide, with 23 precincts outstanding. Sand to Halbur compared by 598,818 to 595,700 votes — 50.10% to 49.84%. In Fayette County, Halbur “won” 52%-47% although the margin of victory is determined statewide.
For Treasurer of State, Roby Smith (R) was leading incumbent Michael Fitzgerald (D) by 2.55% — 30,517 votes — 51.25%-48.70%, with 23 precincts outstanding. In Fayette County, Smith “won” 57%-42%.
For Secretary of Agriculture, incumbent Mike Naig (R) won handily over John Norwood (D), 61% to 38% statewide. In Fayette County, Naig won 73%-28%.
For Attorney General, Brenna Bird (R) was leading incumbent Tom Miller (D) by 1.68% — 50.81% to 49.13% — a margin of 20,109 votes, with 23 precincts outstanding. In Fayette County, Bird won 55%-44%.
JUDICIAL
Fayette County voters favored retaining all the judges who were up, including two — justices — on the Iowa Supreme Court, two Court of Appeals judges, and six in Judicial District 1B. The lowest margin by which any judge won in Fayette County was 2:1.