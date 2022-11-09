Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Chris Larimer

Larimer

 Photo courtesy Chris Larimer

Fayette County voters turned out on Nov. 8 at a slightly higher rate than statewide. In cases where this county bucked the state voting trends, it contributed a larger share of Republican votes toward some close state contests.

The Fayette County Auditor’s office reported 60% voter turnout — 5 percentage points ahead of the state rate — with 7,589 ballots cast of the 12,513 registered voters in the county, with all 20 precincts reporting.

Tags

Trending Food Videos