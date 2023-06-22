Electrical utility work wrapped up on Oelwein’s Charles Street west of the viaduct Thursday afternoon, as efforts continue, in conjunction with Alliant Energy, to move many of the city’s primary power lines below ground, according to Austin, a member of the crew working in near-90 degree temperatures to complete the endeavor.
“The three lines feed your services to the houses, so the poles will have to stay for the services,” Austin explained, as he pointed out several line terminals in a housing beneath the surface, “but everything else, all your main lines, will run underground.”
When the work finally concludes, the project promises to reshape the face of several areas throughout the city, he noted.
“Once the cable and fiber companies come through, it will look a lot different, because you won’t have these lines going across these poles. You’ll only have the ones going across to houses.”
“We’re going to be done here with our underground stuff by the middle of July,” Austin continued, in describing the current timeline for his portion of the project’s completion. “Alliant has already gotten some of it underground; we’re just getting the stuff they haven’t gotten to yet.”
As their work on West Charles concluded, meanwhile, it was only beginning just up the hill.
“Once I get this cleaned up, we’re off this street,” Austin observed, while noting that, next, “we’ll go down Fifth and then we’ll go down Sixth Ave., too, and between Fifth and Sixth on First St.”
These labors, however, should not pose a major inconvenience for travelers navigating that area, outside of slight diversions.
“Those streets will never be blocked,” Austin concluded. “We’ll just make sure we have cones and signs so traffic goes around safely.”