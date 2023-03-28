The Oelwein Wings Park first and third grade music programs will be Thursday, March 30, at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts.
The first-graders will be sharing some of their favorite spring-themed songs, rhymes, and music games during their Informance program “Spring Has Sprung.” The first grade program begins at 5:30 p.m. Parents should have their first-grader at the Williams Center at 5:15 p.m.
The third-graders will be performing “Bunnies, the Musical.” The neighborhood is overrun with adorable, friendly bunnies. They are going to the Annual Bunny Hop. The only problem is they must pass through a forest full of wolves to get there. The pack of wolves is howling and hunting for tasty bunnies. What will they do?
The third grade program begins at 6:45 p.m. Please have your third-grader at the Williams Center at 6:30 p.m. Please time your arrival to allow first grade families the opportunity to leave and clear the parking lot.