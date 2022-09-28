Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Saturday’s college football game in Iowa City between the Hawkeyes and University of Michigan Wolverines will mark the eleventh annual America Needs Farmers (ANF) game, and will include a variety of tailgate activities meant to celebrate farmers and educate fans about their importance.

Iowa Farm Bureau and the University of Iowa are teaming up to bring this year’s ANF festivities to fans.

