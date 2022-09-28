Saturday’s college football game in Iowa City between the Hawkeyes and University of Michigan Wolverines will mark the eleventh annual America Needs Farmers (ANF) game, and will include a variety of tailgate activities meant to celebrate farmers and educate fans about their importance.
Iowa Farm Bureau and the University of Iowa are teaming up to bring this year’s ANF festivities to fans.
“The annual ANF game and tailgate activities serve as a great opportunity for fans to connect with Iowa farmers and learn about the diversity and innovation of agriculture today, while celebrating the importance of agriculture to our state and nation,” said Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson. “Iowa farmers recognize the importance of this special event, and many are stepping out of their combines and away from harvest on their farms to interact with fans and answer their questions about agriculture and food production today.”
The morning of the event, participants will be able to play tailgate games with farmers for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including ANF bags and wrist lanyards, while also learning more about agriculture’s prominent role in the daily lives of Iowans.
Fans can also get the autograph of former Hawkeyes football player Tony Moeaki. A native of Tonga, Moeaki, who played for Iowa from 2005 to 2009 and later in the National Football League, will be inducted into the ANF Wall of Honor. He is the tenth individual to receive that recognition, one “which salutes former University of Iowa football players who exemplify the tenacity, work ethic and character of the Iowa farmer.”
The University’s ANF heritage stretches back to the 1985 season, when coach Hayden Fry first added a gold ‘ANF’ decal to the players’ helmets, to demonstrate their support for producers during the 1980s farm crisis.
ANF merchandise will be available during game day at outlets around Kinnick Stadium, with a portion of the funds raised being donated to the Iowa Food Bank Association. Since the ANF partnership began, more than $180,000 has been raised for the Iowa Food Bank.