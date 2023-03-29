It has been an exciting year at the Elgin Public Library, especially in the area of early literacy and youth programming.
In 2021, Director Lisa Leuck was given the opportunity to become a Rural Library Fellow with the Partners for Rural Impact at Berea College.
The Fellowship is funded through a grant from Save the Children whose mission is stated on their website in this way: “Save the Children works in the United States and around the world to reach those children who are missing out most on learning and education. We help children get ready for kindergarten and learn to read by third grade — a major indicator of future success. We’re especially focused on reaching vulnerable children in rural America where early learning resources are scarce.”
Lisa is one of only 22 Fellows chosen from across the U.S. to create a project to address the problem of declining 3rd grade reading scores.
Nationally, only 35% of all 4th graders are proficient in reading according to the NAEP, the Nation’s Report Card. To prepare for the creation and implementation of the project, Lisa was given unique educational opportunities via webinar and online classes as well as workshops at a national conference. She also participates in the activities of the Rural Library Network and the Campaign for Grade Level Reading.
Lisa’s project, called Level Up with the Library, began its implementation in May of 2022 and goes through May 2023. It includes changes and additions to library services including programs, activities and policies.
By focusing on the outcome of the project, to increase 3rd grade reading scores, Lisa hopes to make an impact on literacy in the Elgin Community as well as strengthen the connection between the library and school.
Level Up with the Library includes: regular outreach to the Valley Campus of NFV Community Schools, free after school tutoring opportunities, implementation of after school clubs, parent engagement activities, ongoing reading incentives, a library card push for elementary students, elimination of library fines, Summer Reading Program promotion and special programs and incentives for grades 2 and 3.
Lisa has been proud to present her project locally, statewide and nationally in order to bring awareness to 3rd grade reading and to bring home the importance of reading to future success and the joy of reading at all ages.