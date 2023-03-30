An Elgin man is facing several charges including false imprisonment and interfering with an emergency call following an alleged domestic assault with injury which occurred earlier this week.
According to a criminal complaint, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Tuesday morning which was ended abruptly by the caller. Before the call concluded, however, “dispatch advised that they thought it was a Hispanic male and female that was fighting, but they would not stay on the line,” the complaint explained.
Having identified the call’s source, deputies responded, with the female involved in the altercation attempting eleven additional times to call authorities while law enforcement was enroute, though each time having “her phone grabbed out of her hand and hung up on.” When the responding deputy arrived at the apartment residence, located on Washington Street in Elgin, he found 37-year-old Jayson Vazquez Munoz outside.
Though Munoz, who records indicate does not speak English, then attempted to address the deputy, the official, in light of the language barrier, was unable to determine what was being said.
Soon after, “upon investigating it,” the complaint stated, “the female victim came outside, crying and when asked if she was okay, she said, ‘no, I’m not okay’ and she motioned towards (Munoz),” at which point Munoz was arrested.
During a subsequent interview, meanwhile, the female victim told law enforcement that Munoz “assaulted her by choking her out and banging her head on the floor until she passed out, before deputies arrived.” In addition, the victim also “stated that (Munoz) kept taking the phone away from her when she called 911 and stated that he was going to kill her before the police arrived,” according to a second complaint.
As a result of the incident, Munoz was charged with one count of domestic abuse assault in addition to one count each of both false imprisonment and obstruction of emergency communications. Later Tuesday, the court also issued a temporary no contact order, limiting Munoz’ access to the victim.
After posting a $2,000 bond, Munoz was released from custody. His initial court appearance is scheduled for April 12.