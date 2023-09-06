Following his weekend arrest for public intoxication, an Elgin man is now facing a felony bribery count after offering law enforcement $300 if he would be granted his release from the initial charge.
According to a criminal complaint, on Sunday, Sept. 3 at approximately 11:25 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office fielded a 911 emergency call regarding “an altercation” at Bad Tad’s Bar and Grill in Clermont. Once on scene, deputies discovered that a verbal dispute had taken place, which included 39-year-old Adam Robert Guenther of rural Elgin. After the altercation had concluded, Guenther’s girlfriend told authorities that Guenther “had walked from the bar, but did not know where he was.”
A bit later, however, at approximately 12:20 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff took another call reporting “a suspicious male walking all over the place on Highway 18,” the complaint explained. Following the second call, Guenther was identified by deputies “on F avenue, just south of Highway 18.
“When pulling up to (Guenther),” the complaint continued, “he stumbled and almost fell into the ditch. (He) admitted to consuming alcohol and being intoxicated. (He) had an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath, and his eyes were blood shot and watery. (He) consented to sobriety testing and failed multiple tests.”
At that point, Guenther was taken into custody, though, in the course of being transported to the Fayette County Jail, he “offered (the) deputy $300 to drop him off at their residence and ‘call it a deal,’” a second criminal complaint alleges. “After advising the defendant I would not take a bribe,” the complaint added, “he stated my address could be found online.”
As a result of the incident, Guenther has been charged with one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor, while his subsequent actions during transport led to a second charge, constituting one count of bribery, a class D felony.
Following his arrest, Guenther was held briefly before being released on bond. His initial appearance to face both the intoxication and bribery charges has been scheduled for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 19.