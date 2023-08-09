ELKADER — Northeast Iowa will host its ninth annual Art in the Park Fine Art Festival, a regionally recognized event, on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Founders’ Park on the bank of the Turkey River in Elkader.
The festival will feature more than 50 fine artists from across the region who have been juried into the 2023 event. They will offer a variety of artwork showcasing ceramics, drawing, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, metal, sculpture, wood, and more.
This year you’ll see familiar artists and several new artists at the event. Fine art festivals give visitors a chance to purchase, view, enjoy original art and meet the artists who create it.
Every year there is something new to see at Art in the Park! This summer, in collaboration with The Abdelkader Education Project and I am Your Protector Project, Art in the Park will feature the special unveiling of an interactive sculpture that explores the intersection of storytelling, art, and activism. The life-size statue of Abdelkader, Elkader’s namesake, was created by Joe Reginella, dubbed the “Banksy of Monuments.”
The sculpture has just arrived this summer in Elkader from New York. Join us in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 19 at noon to hear from Tamar Miller, President of I Am Your Protector, former director of leadership development and executive director of the Institute for Social and Economic Policy in the Middle East at Harvard’s Kennedy School, and Elkader’s own, Kathy Garms, Founder and Director of The Abdelkader Education Project.
In addition to viewing and purchasing original fine art from the region’s best artists, there will be a musical lineup of regional and international artists that includes Skinny and the shakes, Cup O’ Joe, Patsy and The Plum Street Jam, Sophia Landis and Jake Stephens, Jordan Messerole, and The Resonant Rogues.
Art activities for kids will once again be found near the playground pavilion, along with daily workshops and demos.
If you enjoyed the drumming circle last year, Sally Marshall will be back again on Sunday from 1 – 3 p.m. with her drums. All ages are welcome!
The workshop area will once again host demos and interactive sessions from our northeast Iowa Galleries on both Saturday and Sunday.
New in 2023, we will also incorporate a Wellness area at the event and host yoga both Saturday and Sunday before the open of the event at 8:30 a.m. So come early and bring your yoga mat or blanket to enjoy movement in the park.
New this year, wine and beer tastings will be offered. There will be an abundance of delicious food vendors in the park.
Local artists represented include:
PHOTOGRAPHY: Brian Gibbs, Elkader;
PAINTING: Judith Crandall, Monona; Jillian Herrmann, Saint Olaf; Andrea Seitz, Elkader; Susan Guyer, Garnavillo; Nicole O’Brien, Strawberry Point; Marcia Kruse, Lansing; Beth Gilana, Volga;
CERAMICS: Sara Davis, Guttenberg; Elissa Wenthe, Fayette;
JEWELRY: Ara Kuennen, Elkader;
MIXED MEDIA: Susan Kuennen, Elgin;
DIGITAL ART: Shannon Wirkler, Garnavillo;
For more information on the festival including artists, where to stay, and the community, visit ArtintheParkElkader.com and follow us on facebook.com/artintheparkelkader.
This is a free community event, the festival has free admission and free parking.