ELKADER — Elkader’s Sweet Corn Days are set to be held this weekend with activities beginning Thursday, July 27, and going through Sunday afternoon, July 30. The parade begins at 2 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.
More information, including a full schedule of events, can be found online at elkadersweetcorndays.net.
Highlights of this year’s festivals include:
FRIDAY
• 8 a.m. – Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at Elkader Golf & Country Club
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Friends of the Library book sale at the Central State Bank community room
• 5:45 p.m. – Crowning of Sweet Corn Days royalty at Founders’ Park
• 6 p.m.-midnight – Food vendors at Founders’ Park
• 6 p.m.-midnight – Drink tent at Founders’ Park
• 6-8 p.m. – Carnival at Founders’ Park ($10 for a weekend wristband for unlimited rides and games or individual $1 tickets)
• 6-8 p.m. – Oliver’s Corn Toss at Founders’ Park
• 6-7:45 p.m. – Free live music by Plum Street Jam
• 8 p.m.-midnight – Free live music by Wildcard Band at Founders’ Park
• Fireworks at dusk at Founders’ Park.
SATURDAY
• 7:20 a.m. – Free kids’ Fun Run starting at the Elkader City Pool parking lot
• 7:30 a.m. – Shed Your Threads 5K/10K Walk/Run starting at the Elkader City Pool parking lot
• 8 a.m. – Soft ball Tournament at Elkader City Park
• 8:30 a.m. – Free bend and Booze at Founders’ Park
• 9:30 a.m. – Free donut hole eating contest at Pedretti’s bakery
• 9:30-11:30 a.m. – Friends of the Library book sale at the Central State Bank community room
• 10 a.m. – Free kid-friendly sand bottle art craft at the Elkader Public Library front lawn
• 11 a.m.-1 a.m. – Food vendors at Founders’ Park
• 11 a.m.-12 a.m. – Drink tent at Founders’ Park
• 11 a.m. – Free kiddie tractor pull at Founders’ Park
• 11 a.m. – Bean bag tournament on South Main Street next to Founders’ Park
• 11 a.m.-6 p.m. – Carnival at Founders’ Park
• 2 p.m. – Sweet Corn Days parade on Main Street
• 3-6 p.m. – Free car, truck, and Jeep show and Shine on South Main Street
• 3-7 p.m. – Live music by Beau Timmerman at Founders’ Park
• 4 p.m. – Performance by the Clayton Ridge drill team at Founders’ Park
• 4 p.m. – Free sweet corn at Founders’ Park
• 8-11 p.m. – Moonlight swim at Elkader City Pool
• 8-11 p.m. – Free teen sand volleyball at the Elkader City Park
• 8 p.m.-1 a.m. – Cornstock 2023 featuring KICK at Founders’ Park.
SUNDAY
• 10:30 a.m. – Whistlin’ Bit Saddle Club Fun Show at the Elkader Horse Arena
• 10:30 a.m. – The Noble Escape Room at The Beauty Bar.