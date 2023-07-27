Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Scattered strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 91F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.