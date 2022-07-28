Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Elkader Sweet Corn Days continues today, July 30 at Founders’ Park and South Main Street, Elkader. Parade, 2 p.m., Main Street. Line up 1:30 p.m. at Davis and North First St. Free sweet corn, 4 p.m., Founders Park. Quilts of Valor, 10 a.m., Freedom Bank Community Room. MUSIC: Beau Timmerman, 3-7 p.m., Founder’s Park. Cornstock 2022: The Schmidt Brothers, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Founder’s Park, ages 19 and up. 8-9 p.m., half price admission, $10 entry after 9 p.m. ACTIVITIES: Free yoga, 9 a.m., Founder’s Park. Beanbags, 11 a.m., 10:30 registration, Founder’s Park. Carnival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Founder’s Park. Car show, 3-6 p.m., Freedom Bank. Moonlight swim, 8-10 p.m, Elkader city pool, $4. Teen sand volleyball, 8-11 p.m.

