Racing to stay ahead of looming Motorola price increases, Fayette County’s Board of Supervisors and the 911 Service Board each voted on Wednesday to approve the company’s countywide paging system proposal.
Both governing bodies called special meetings on Wednesday to take the vote before the prices offered by Motorola expired and then would rise, according to the company.
The approved proposal will replace the aging existing system that is important to community fire departments and first responders. Discussions at past 911 Service Board meetings made that clear.
Wednesday’s actions come after the Board of Supervisors and the 911 Service Board in June approved a Motorola plan to upgrade the county’s dispatch radio service used by emergency and non-emergency services. For that upgrade, the Board of Supervisors committed to using the $2.85 million of the $3.8 million allocated to the county through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
In its action approving the paging system, the Board of Supervisors committed the remainder of the ARPA money, but no more from county coffers.
In the morning, Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 “to approve the Motorola County Wide Paging System Proposal and authorize the E911 Board President or his authorized representative to sign the proposal on behalf of the Board of Supervisors, contingent on: 1) Approval of the Motorola County Wide Paging System Proposal by the E911 Board, and 2) Funding provided by the Board of Supervisors not to exceed $990,309 for the proposal and $300,000 for construction of the simulcast backhaul connections.”
In the evening, the 911 Service Board also approved the paging system plan bid, while having consulting engineering firm MCM work with Motorola “to determine the best overall cost for the backhaul [either microwave or a combination of microwave and fiber] with costs not to exceed $300,000 for the simulcast backhaul; in order to stay within the allocated funding,” according to Fayette County 911 Coordinator Brenda Vande Voorde.
The system will use existing towers for signal broadcasting.
Following the Board of Supervisors vote, Supervisor Janell Bradley said: “Obviously we need to stay in really good communication with the 911 Board. I think that will be a priority for us as this gets started. We need to reassess and make sure that we’re staying within the financial parameters that we set out. And if we aren’t, around the end of the year, January, will be the time to see if we need to do something further, lobbying the Legislature to replace what might be lost in funding or if we do need to do some sort of levy.”
Bradley is the lone incumbent that will remain on the board heading into that time period. Jeanine Tellin and Marty Stanbrough chose not to seek re-election this fall.