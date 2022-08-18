Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Racing to stay ahead of looming Motorola price increases, Fayette County’s Board of Supervisors and the 911 Service Board each voted on Wednesday to approve the company’s countywide paging system proposal.

Both governing bodies called special meetings on Wednesday to take the vote before the prices offered by Motorola expired and then would rise, according to the company.

