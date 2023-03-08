Devyn Hall, a Dubuque native and organizer with Citizens for Community Improvement, discussed pending legislation at the Feb. 20 meeting at the Fairbank American Legion. One bill discussed at the meeting cleared the Iowa House Judiciary committee on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Hall announced. The first funnel deadline for bills to clear committees or expire was March 3.
The bill, House File 368, would limit eminent domain usage by requiring 90% of land for utility pipelines to be from voluntary easements and would allow landowners to sue the pipeline company in small claims or district court for certain damages. If passing, it would apply to pipeline permits filed with the Iowa Utilities Board on or after July 1, 2021.
Part of the bill that mentions this type of pipeline would require permitting for liquefied carbon dioxide pipelines to wait until PHMSA updates safety standards for such pipelines, including for emergency preparedness and response (subsection 7).