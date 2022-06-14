Some of the Oelwein Aquatic Center employees walked off the job Monday, causing the pool to close for the day.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger spoke briefly on the issue at Monday night’s City Council meeting, saying the pool situation is being addressed. Apparently, payroll was not completed due to an error and there were several unhappy people. As temperatures rose, so did tempers and the theme “no pay, no stay” resonated among workers.
“We are working to correct it,” Mulfinger said. An inquiry to City Hall Tuesday established the pool was in operation and paychecks would be coming Friday.
GOLF CART RULES ADVANCE
Despite a push from council members Matt Weber and Karen Seeders, along with recommendations from the city administrator and Oelwein Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan to wait a year, the council voted 4-2 in favor of a new golf cart ordinance for the city, passing its first reading.
Mayor Brett DeVore also expressed his concern that the police chief was not in favor of rushing into another slow-moving vehicle ordinance on top of the new UTV ordinance that goes into effect July 1.
Councilman Weber noted that golf carts are not designed like UTVs and are hazardous on public roads.
Councilwoman Seeders noted the safety issues of no seatbelts in golf carts.
Councilwoman Lynda Payne countered motorized bikes, mopeds and motorized scooters are allowed on city streets and asked what the difference is.
In his memo to the council in the meeting packet, Mulfinger wrote neither he nor Logan are in favor of golf carts as a form of transportation on city streets. He asked council to postpone the ordinance for one year to allow the community time to become familiar with UTVs on city streets and allow city staff time to understand what is working and what is not working with sharing the streets with UTVs.
The measure passed its first reading and there will be two more readings for passage at subsequent meetings before it becomes law.
The council authorized a Community Development Block Grant Water/Sewer application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The grant will help pay for the northeast sanitary sewer project that is planned. Once the grant is approved, the city can begin construction on the project in 2023.
The council approved a bid of $290,742 from Blacktop Service Co. of Humboldt for the 2022 seal coat project. In January, the council asked the city staff to look at more streets for seal coating this year because so many of the streets need improvement. Therefore, there will be a large amount of seal coating work being done this season. The bid from Black Top Services includes prepping the roads by the contractor, something the city workers had done in the past. This new approach will free up workers for other city tasks. Blacktop Service Co. was also approved for seal coating for the Parks Department at an estimated contract price of $39,745.
Mike Leo, owner of Leo’s Italian Restaurant and Generations lounge, brought his concerns for dilapidated buildings that flank his business to the council meeting. He said he would like to see the city take more action on these buildings that have roof, mold, and other structural issues. He held up thick packets that were full of paperwork and told the council it is two years'-worth of paperwork on the buildings and not much has been done. He said their conditions are bad for his business and he may have to take more legal steps.
Mayor DeVore urged Leo to file a complaint through the courts. City Attorney Pat Dillon said the city is doing all the things that can be done. He explained there are certain laws to follow.
“Everything that can be done to expedite this, we’re doing it,” Dillon said.
In other action, the council approved the mayor’s appointment of Joe Bouska to the Parks and Recreation Board.