Vacationing near Lake Superior, Dorothy Wehling stumbled upon an idea for a fun class her Oelwein workplace could offer.
While touring an Eagle River, Wisconsin, children’s museum with her young grandson, Wehling, an associate at the Northeast Iowa Community College Oelwein campus, saw little girls dressed as princesses who she learned were having tea and doing crafts.
“I walked in, and all these little princesses were running around. They showed me the table they had all decorated and they were having a little princess tea party. The girls were doing the decorating of the plates and decorating of the hand mirrors,” Wehling said.
Wehling took the idea back to her colleagues at the NICC Oelwein campus. Throwing the “enchanted princess tea party” on Thursday, Aug. 3 was a team effort, RAMS Center director Terri Rubner said, one that elicited enthusiasm.
“I loved the idea of bringing a group of little girls together, all dressed up in their princess gowns, to enjoy an afternoon of tea (lemonade), finger sandwiches and cupcakes, as well as partake in a couple of crafts,” Rubner said.
Crafts have been a part of youth programming in the past, but not the tea party or having little girls dress as princesses while they socialize, the director indicated.
Rather than drilling manners, “It’s really more of a fun get-together for the girls to just be with each other,” Rubner said.
Who really stole Thursday’s show, however, was a different set of Wehling’s grandkids, Hannah Bovy, 17, and Allison Bovy, 14, of Jesup, who portrayed Anna and Elsa from “Frozen,” fresh from a Jesup School District production of the same.
The Bovy girls led a sing-along during the tea party to hit songs from Disney’s musical series that first graced theaters in 2013, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s 1844 Danish tale, “The Snow Queen.”
Attendee Ada Baker of Oelwein held up a paper cutout of Anna, as Hannah Bovy, portraying the bubbly princess, walked around between songs offering refills of lemonade.
“It sounded fun,” Ada said of her decision to attend with her cousin Lea Oberbroekling of Sumner. Personally, Ada likes the characters of Elsa, Anna — “and I like Sven the reindeer.”
“The princesses, in my mind, they made it for those girls, they’re kind of the icing on the cake,” Rubner said.
In breaking the news of the “enchanted princess tea party” to her daughter, Madilynn, Alexis Rausch of Fairbank was judicious, noting she has learned to keep things a secret “so it’s not a constant conversation.”
“Since she woke up this morning, she’s been asking me, ‘when are we going to go pick up my friends for my tea party?’” Rausch said.
Madilynn and friends Ivy Coffin and Adelaide Myers attended together.
The RAMS Center was “very helpful,” Rausch said, about signing up girls from three households.
“My entire staff came together to make this happen,” Rubner said.
Wehling echoed the team effort behind the scenes, crediting each contibutor: Center Supervisor Susan Brown, associate Eileen Koob, success coach Theresa Laughead and custodian Elaine McGraw.
Programming like this lets kids know the NICC Oelwein RAMS Center is an option for more advanced classes when they reach the age to do so, Rubner indicated.
The Bovy girls have voluminous musical experience, Wehling noted. Both are active in instrumental as well as vocal music.
Later that night, they were headed to Cedar Falls for the opening production of “Fame, Jr.” Additionally, Allison Bovy, who portrayed Elsa at the tea party, will grace the Bill Riley Talent Search stage at the Iowa State Fair later this month.
For more information about the NICC RAMS Center upcoming classes, visit nicc.edu/rams. For state fair details, visit iowastatefair.org.