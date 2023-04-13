Beautiful singing reverberated from the Wapsie Valley auditorium this week as students rehearsed Disney’s The Little Mermaid musical, which will be showing this weekend, at 7 p.m. on both Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15, with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, April 16, at the junior-senior high auditorium, 2535 Viking Ave., rural Fairbank.
Tickets at the door are $10 for adults, $8 for children and $6 for ages 4 and under.
The ensemble cast, as they described their characters, is led by Mary Sutherland as the “curious, optimistic dreamer” Ariel and Marshall Weepie as the “alive, confident sprig” Prince Eric.
In key supporting roles are Konnor Brown as Ariel’s father, the “protective, kind” King Triton and Ella Weepie as his “evil, manipulative, sassy” older sister Ursula.
Devin McConnelee advises the prince as Grimsby, and Ryker Oberle keeps tabs on Ariel as Sebastian.
Abigail Fyfe, the high school vocal music teacher, is co-directing with Kim Weepie.
Rehearsal started Jan. 9, after receiving the scripts.
The cast has tackled the complex show with gusto, Fyfe indicated.
“The show this year was much larger than last year’s, which means more difficult music, more choreography and blocking to learn, and more lines to memorize. You wouldn’t know that this show was a challenge for them after seeing them on stage,” Fyfe said.
“Most of the cast had all their lines memorized two weeks prior to the production, which hasn’t happened at the past two shows I’ve directed here,” she said.
The 28-member cast is also fairly young, with over half being seventh- to ninth-graders. “That makes their success even more impressive,” Fyfe said.
The whole cast is also in choir, with the exception of one student.
“They all take weekly lessons with me at the school, and a few of them take private lessons from Laurie Thome. Many of them are naturally gifted, and everyone puts a lot of energy into improving their singing throughout our rehearsal season and it’s really fun for me to see how they’ve grown over the course of a few months,” Fyfe said.
Many know the Disney version of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.
A spirited mermaid with a beautiful voice rescues a prince who is being pressured to marry. The prince falls overboard a ship during a storm. She saves his life and sings to him. Both pine. Although mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel makes a deal with her wicked aunt Ursula, in which she signs away her voice to walk on land in order to have a few days as a human to win the prince’s heart, or revert to a mermaid.
Sutherland, a first soprano, appreciates Ariel’s vocals and “how happy I get to be,” the junior said.
Commenting on the props, “I enjoy these shoes with the wheels we get to wear in all of Act I,” Sutherland added before a call to the stage. “It makes it look like we’re swimming under water.”
As Eric, Marshall Weepie, whose singing disguises that he’s but a freshman in his second production, described how Eric has to choose between the siren voice whose owner he had been searching for and the mute redhead he is beginning to love.
Spoiler alert, “After so long, he starts to figure out they’re the same,” Weepie said.
As Triton, senior Brown enthused about the voice acting while empathizing with his character.
“His deep voice is fun to do because I love doing voices and I feel the struggles and morals that King Triton faces come to me when I envision this character with his facial expressions and reactions,” Brown said.
Triton is a different type of role for Brown than in last year’s “Aladdin” production when he played the villain, Jafar, allowing for honing his acting range. He indicated he hopes to continue pursuing this field.
As Ursula, junior Ella Weepie said her character’s motivation is simple.
“She wants the power, and it got taken away from her (when) banished by Triton,” Ella said.
She enjoys the challenge of playing Ursula because of “how different it is from how I actually am (and) how you get to use all the sass,” she said.
Ella has a long history onstage with Wapsie, having joined a production’s chorus in fifth grade. She has taken casting calls from seventh grade to present.
Her character has one of the fanciest outfits, a gilded baroque dress with a high collar and tentacles. There are, however, many shiny outfits.
Most of the costumes are on loan from West Delaware, per cast members Ryker Oberle and Ella Weepie.
Showcasing voice acting talent as well is Oberle, with an emphatic, articulated Caribbean accent as Sebastian the crab, undersea choral director, and scout for Triton. Ariel’s friends and sidekicks seize the opportunity to be animated, with Zach Boevers swooping in with misinformation about humans and comic relief as Scuttle the seagull and Jaylin May with cheery moral support as Flounder, the angel fish. The mersisters bring up an animated chorus: Lily Schwickerath, Addisyn McElhose, Brielle Parkes, Norah Oldfather, Ava Auel and Maya Barnes.
Bella Ryherd, a senior, has a speaking role as Carlotta the maid and choral roles as a sailor and a squid. She has been in all the productions but one since seventh grade.
In separate interviews, Brown and Ryherd each said they like the opportunity the production presents to get closer to others “and have fun,” Brown added.
Fyfe said the students “have a blast” while working well as a team, and encouraged the community to see them perform.
“To say I’m proud of their accomplishments is an understatement,” Fyfe said. “They have shown that they are determined to work hard and work together as a team, and they have a blast while doing it. It’s an absolute joy to work with them, and I can’t wait for everyone to see them perform!”