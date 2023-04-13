Today

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 51F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 51F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High around 80F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.