MAYNARD — The 68-year-old First Street Bridge has formed the main route across the Volga River since 1955, going north by Maynard City Park. A sidewalk runs alongside, an element the city of Maynard wanted to keep, but which didn’t fit into the standard engineering designs available, Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz said.
“That’s why the city is wanting to contribute to the engineering and do a nonstandard design, to add that walkway along the side,” Fantz told the Daily Register.
The Fayette County Supervisors approved on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a federal aid agreement for a $1.34 million grant for the replacement of this bridge.
The grant funds are for construction-only of the new vehicle and pedestrian bridge and “should cover the entire construction cost,” Fantz told the Daily Register.
The board had approved the construction agreement on Dec. 5 between the city and Fayette County for replacing the bridge.
Of an estimated engineering budget just short of $200,000, county staff will do a lot of that in-house and “the structural portions of that” will come from an outside firm which will be contracted in the next couple of months, Fantz indicated.
The city of Maynard has agreed to cover $25,000 of the engineering budget, Fantz said.
Road salt and harsh Iowa winters have degraded the concrete beams that support the deck and ultimately traffic, Fantz said.
“That’s what’s causing the bridge failure,” he said.
“The current bridge is posted for just below legal loads,” Fantz said, and can no longer carry full legal loads for all truck configurations, noting this impacts ag use.
The new bridge will have adequate capacity for all legal vehicles including special haul vehicles and emergency vehicles, Fantz said after press time.
“The modern designs we have are designed to hold up much longer. I think it’d be reasonable to expect 90 to 100 years out of the new bridge,” Fantz said.
“It’s a raised, [5]-foot walkway now along the edge, but… there’s no guardrail or separation from traffic. It would not meet today’s standards,” Fantz said.
Today’s standards require the new walkway be separated from traffic. The design is subject to change. But the walkway will be widened to about 10 feet, Fantz indicated.
“The county and city can feel fortunate to have gotten the competitive grant,” Fantz said.
The grant, which Fantz said is termed “city bridge funds,” was made available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law President Joe Biden signed in November 2021, which put $110 billion into roads, bridges and other major projects.
“The size of that fund doubled in comparison to what it was before the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill was passed,” Fantz said, noting he has fielded questions whether the county was using these funds.
The state monitors these federal funds that cities “or in this case city and county” can apply to, Fantz said, noting it’s in city limits. The road also bears a county road number (W25), according to a map.
A bid letting for the project is expected “about a year from now” at which time specifications will be available. Construction is tentatively planned for 2024, Fantz said.