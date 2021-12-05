The Fayette County Engineer’s Office has recycled several tank cars into culverts so far this year. County Engineer Joel Fantz says the round-profile cars cost less and last longer than the traditional corrugated metal pipe.
The seventh and last project site this year is scheduled for installation on Xavier Aveune the week beginning Dec. 6.
“We have installed tank cars at 10 locations in the past,” Fantz said. “All but one of those 10 locations were double tank cars.” From a cutaway, the double-culverts look like side-by-side “O”s.
“These tank cars have come from railroad derailments around Iowa with the majority of this year’s batch coming from a derailment north of Ames last winter,” Fantz said.
This year’s installations are shown as the green markers on the attached map.
“The big advantage of using railroad tank cars is in how long they will last,” Fantz said. “The large corrugated metal pipes (CMPs) are typically lasting around 30 years. A lot of these were installed 30 years ago, so we have a good number of CMP’s that are approaching the end of their useful lifespan. The railroad tank cars are four times thicker (or greater) than the CMP’s. We expect a minimum service life of 90 years from the tank cars.
“The cost of a railroad tank car is slightly less than the cost for an equivalent CMP. The railroad tank cars we purchase range in price from $10,000-$15,000 depending on weight (length- size- thickness). As you can see, they represent a tremendous value for the taxpayers.
“Several more structures approaching the end of their useful life where a railroad tank car may be an appropriate solution in the future,” he said.
Those are marked in yellow on the map.
“Fayette County truly has one of the best road crews in the State, working hard every day improve our road system for the traveling public,” Fantz said.