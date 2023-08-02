The first full day of the 2023 Clayton County Fair in National began Wednesday with the annual horse show, which brought together equestrian competitors and their well-trained mounts from across the region. Among them was Brooke Bolinger of Edgewood, who was spending the early portion of the morning preparing her two horses for the contests—and fun—that awaited them.
“What I am looking forward to is all the games,” Bolinger told the Daily Register, while taking those final measures. “Like barrels, poles, flags, the plug race—all the fast events.”
Of her two steeds, it is her accomplished 20-year-old that excels at those speed games, she indicated, while noting he has an energetic name to match.
“His name is Poco Sugar Joe, but we call him Sunny, because he’s a palomino, so he just looks bright,” she explained.
On Sunny’s left while haltered near her trailer, meanwhile, was Tuesday, a young horse who received its name because its date of birth was Feb. 2, 2022, or 2/2/22.
“He’s my yearling, and he’s just in halter classes,” Bolinger said, of Tuesday. “He’s been shown in Illinois, and got ribbons and everything, so we are hoping he’s doing good today.”
For Bolinger, Sunny, specifically, has been a family institution since she can remember, as he was instrumental from an early age in developing her unabashed love of horses.
“My grandpa and grandma had Sunny before I was born, and so then, when I got into horses,” she said, “he’s like, ‘hey, you can go ride him.’ And we’ve just been going ever since.”
With her participation in this year’s fair, Bolinger is marking her seventh competing in National, though her sights are set on earning the chance to grace an even grander stage in 2024, one befitting the
talents and abilities that she and Sunny have displayed.
“We’re hoping, next year, I can go to the state fair,” she observed, “because he and I, we are pretty fast, with games. We got second flag on one of them, and that’s really fast.”
As might be expected, such an adept animal requires concerted training, a labor of love which Bolinger indicated has received her due attention as the fair approached.
“You know what, pretty good,” she explained, in summarizing how Sunny’s training regimen has unfolded in recent months. “Last year, it was not very good. He kept jumping through the fence. He was really excited; he knows what his job is, that’s for sure. This year, he’s mellowed down a lot.
“When it’s closer to fair, me and my grandpa and my family try to go to more open shows,” she continued, of Sunny’s advanced preparation, “like the Monticello show, everything that’s open, so we can get him out and used to the fair experience.”
Given the quality of her horses and her own impressive training, Bolinger arrived Wednesday morning with supreme confidence in her steeds’ ability to live up to her lofty expectations for them.
“We are going to win,” she said, with a laugh. “That’s what we are hoping, anyway.”
Recognizing that the decision of the judges is largely out of her control, however, Bolinger also reaffirmed her approach to ensuring that she and her horses always put their best feet forward, emphasizing the importance of one’s outlook in reaching their goals, whether in the horse arena or any other in life.
“That’s the key,” she concluded, regarding the vital nature of a competitor’s attitude. “Even if you’re having a bad day, you’ve just got to smile and have confidence, and the judge will hopefully pick you.”