The K-12 enrollment count that determines next year’s state funding is Oct. 1, but early indicators show healthy population trends for the youngest students.
Oelwein Schools Pre-K registration numbers “made a huge jump,” Little Husky and Elementary Principal Justin McGuinness told the Oelwein School Board on Aug. 15.
Forty-three students are registered for all Oelwein Schools Pre-K, McGuinness told the Daily Register on Aug. 17.
“We’re heading into this school year with three classrooms instead of two which is an awesome problem to have,” McGuinness told the board.
Teacher Wendy Pint-McGill agreed to take on the third classroom of general education students, in addition to teaching ages 3 to 4 who have an individualized education plan.
HeadStart, a separate program run by Northeast Iowa Community Action, has 34 Pre-K students.
All have the potential to become Oelwein kindergartners next fall.
Because of a state law change this summer, families can now ask to open enroll a student anytime during the year. That deadline used to be the prior March.
“Our registration is ahead of where we typically are,” Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Daily Register Aug. 17, noting that can change anytime.
Last fall’s certified, weighted enrollment total for Oelwein was over 1,340 “students,” based on a state funding formula.
“If they show up, we educate them,” Ehn said.
At this point West Central has 34 Pre-K students, Superintendent Gary Benda said Monday. They are split into two sections. The school housed in Maynard has 320 students overall. Last year’s certified weighted total was 255 students.
Starmont has 35 Pre-K students, said Benda, who shares his time with Starmont. They are split into two sections. The school housed in Arlington has 610 students overall. Last year’s certified weighted total was over 604 students.
Again, these numbers can change before the state count on Oct. 1.