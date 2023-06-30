At the epicenter of Wednesday’s flooding at Little Husky Learning Center in Oelwein was the Williams Center for the Arts, a peerless community institution whose stage and floor were both submerged following the ruptured water main just outside its doors. And while the timing of the crisis was to some degree fortuitous, the sight of the beloved auditorium underwater was difficult to behold, explained Linda Murphy, who co-directs the Williams Center with Sandie Graf.
“This happens to be the break in the schedule,” Murphy explained, in speaking to the Daily Register, in light of Wednesday’s events. “We just ended the children’s theater on Friday. Our next production is August 19, so this is miraculous timing in that way, but it is just…it is just heart-wrenching to see that water sitting on the floor in front of the stage and the seats that are soaked.”
At the time of the rupture, Murphy was off-site, having a previous engagement which kept her from hearing the news immediately. Others, however, were at the Center that morning, including one individual she credits with being the first to respond to the emergency.
“I didn’t get here until 11:30 a.m.,” Murphy noted, in recalling the series of events that unfolded Wednesday. “Our band director, Cory McBride, was the hero. He was basically the only person around. He happened to be moving equipment on the stage. He was the one who started seeing water coming in, and then he was frantically trying to make phone calls trying to reach somebody. He was the first witness.”
As it turned out, McBride’s presence was invaluable, given his expertise with the items on stage when the water first started rushing under the doors.
“He’s the one who knows about what’s on stage. So, he knew what to unplug, what to move out of the way of the water,” Murphy said. “Normally, he wouldn’t have been here. He has huge amounts of equipment, but it’s on wheels, so he was able to wheel everything away from the water. He was the man on the spot, and he cares about this place as much as anybody.”
In addition to McBride, Murphy also credited Oelwein Schools superintendent Josh Ehn with crucial leadership in the moment, as he recognized the importance of the performance venue amid the facility’s many other locations also fending off inundation.
“When this burst, it went down the hall, seeping under all the doors,” Murphy explained. “It went around the corner and onto the stage. It didn’t go onto the stage from the bottom up; it went around from the top down. Luckily, Supt. Ehn came on the scene and said ‘get the water off the stage.’ And that was doable. There was water, but it was inches, not feet. So, they squeegeed it, and got the fans and dehumidifiers going.”
When Murphy finally arrived, it took a moment for the shock of what she was seeing to set in as she entered for the first time.
“I came through the front doors, and at that point there was some standing water but no running water,” she recalled. “But I just could not believe the heave in the floor. It looked like the two levels of floor were out of sync. I couldn’t wrap my head around what had happened.”
Once in the building, her next stop was the performance venue, itself.
“Then, when I walked down the aisle into the auditorium and saw the water standing like a swimming pool on the floor in front of the stage, I just didn’t know what to think,” Murphy said. “And then they said it had actually gone down, but at that point it was touching some of the audience seats, and that’s some of our concern, that those seats are restored properly. We want to make sure it is done properly because this place is too dear to our hearts to not be done right.”
While the status of the seats, having been largely flooded, is a major concern, the condition of the stage, which also took on water, poses a similar worry, due in part to the nature of the platform and its construction, as Murphy described.
“The tricky thing about the stage floor,” she said, “is that it takes a while to determine how deep into the structure the water made an effect. The only way to find out is probably to start disassembling some of (it) to see where the water reached, because you can’t see it from the top. So, the condition of the stage floor is going to be huge.”
The Williams Center’s 2023-24 performance season, meanwhile, is scheduled to begin August 19, though, in light of Wednesday’s events and the uncertainty it cast over the building, the status of that show remains uncertain.
“Way too soon to tell. Way too soon,” Murphy related, when asked if the August performance is likely to take place as scheduled. “We certainly hope so. We have a great show. We are so excited about having a Beatles tribute. We’ve had people begging us to get one of those shows in, and we got a good one.”
About the possibility of holding the August 19 spectacular at another location, Murphy indicated that any such thoughts were premature. “I am not sure what that would look like,” she added. “Theoretically, that should be a consideration, but practically, I don’t know.”
Given the value of the Williams Center to the community and region, however, Murphy’s message to its many patrons and supporters following the damage was a determined vow to maintain for the venue its place as an unparalleled resource.
“It will be restored,” Murphy declared, “it will be brought back to its former glory. There are too many people that care deeply about this space. Church Williams made it possible through his financial backing to have this facility, and it’s our responsibility to keep Church’s vision alive by bringing it back to its proper status.”