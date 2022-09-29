DES MOINES — Ron and Glee Sass, who farm east of Gunder in rural Luana, were among 40 Iowa farm families state officials recognized with an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award on Aug. 17 during the Iowa State Fair.
The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect the state’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their farming communities. Recognition was presented by the governor team of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon.
Ron Sass is on his 52nd crop. Sass modified his soybean planter to establish cereal rye when adopting cover crops eight years ago, and continues to establish cover crops each year, according to the Department of Ag.
They recently converted to no-till. The farm is heavily terraced and uses filter strips and riparian buffers to protect Roberts Creek.
“The farm demonstrates their commitment to sustainability; showcasing practices that prevent soil erosion, protect water quality and improve soil health,” the Department of Ag writes.
They join a growing list of area farmers who have earned this recognition since 2012.
These farm families use scientifically proven practices like cover crops, wetlands, bioreactors, and saturated buffers that support the goals of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. The recipients recognize that the benefits of conservation practices extend beyond their fields to residents downstream, and their leadership sometimes encourages others to adopt similar conservation practices.
More than 690 Iowa farm families have been recognized since the creation of the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2012.
Farmers recognized with Environmental Leader Awards in Fayette County have included, Tim Burrack, and Tim Recker both in 2021; Loran and Brenda Steinlage, Duane and Karen Martin, and Chad Ingels all in 2017; Dennis and Jeanine Tellin in 2016; William and Rozann Dallenbach in 2015; James and Donna Lein in 2012.
Farmers recognized with Environmental Leader Awards in Buchanan County have included, John Kerkove, and Charles P. (Phil) Short in 2020; James, and Jason Orr in 2019; Steven Copenhaver in 2018; Mike and Gerald Fangman in 2016; John and Sonja Behan and Julie Osborne, George Aldrich and Tim Halligan all in 2015.
Farmers recognized with Environmental Leader Awards in Clayton County have also included, Edmund, and Barbara Ruff in 2021; Daryl Landsgard in 2020; Brian, LaRae Schutte in 2019; Larry Buss, Brian Keehner in 2018; Jerome Sass in 2016; Mark Glawe, and Travis Landt both in 2015; Robert and Mary Sass in 2014.