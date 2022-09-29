Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — Ron and Glee Sass, who farm east of Gunder in rural Luana, were among 40 Iowa farm families state officials recognized with an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award on Aug. 17 during the Iowa State Fair.

The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect the state’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their farming communities. Recognition was presented by the governor team of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon.

