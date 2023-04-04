U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) announce their offices will hold joint United States Service Academy Virtual Informational Nights on Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2, for Iowa students interested in applying to one of the nation’s military academies. Every year, Ernst and Grassley each nominate 10 students to the academies.
Academy representatives will be available to answer any questions about the application and nomination process. The five academies are the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and U.S. Air Force Academy.
Attendees must RSVP to receive meeting information. To contact Senator Ernst’s office, email Brenda_Safranski@ernst.senate.gov or call (515) 284-4272. To contact Senator Grassley’s office, email academy_nominations@grassley.senate.gov or call (515) 288-1145.