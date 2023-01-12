INDEPENDENCE — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst stopped by Independence on Wednesday for a town hall-style meeting at the public library.
Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt asked local Veteran (and County Engineer) Brian Keierleber to open the meeting with leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Ohrt then introduced Sen. Ernst.
Ernst skipped any prepared opening remarks to have more time for constituent questions and concerns. Brittney Carroll, Outreach Director for our area, drew names from those who submitted questions.
Retired MHI nurse Kim Kurt was selected first. Her concern was about the elimination of collective bargaining and ensuing ramifications of being short-staffed and the difficulty of retaining nurses. Kurt specifically mentioned the difficulty in taking vacation days or time off in cases of family emergencies (i.e. funerals).
“We need to have a collective response,” Sen. Ernst said. “Dollars don’t solve everything.”
Ernst went on to say that people need to be encouraged to go into the nursing field to support all stages of life — from childcare to end of life care and “everything in between.” Ernst said everyone has to work together on a solution, but the result will not be immediate.
Veteran Ron Michael asked about the status of a Cold War Service Medal. A bill was introduced in Oct. 2021 in the House of Representatives and was referred to the House Committee on Armed Services. The bill authorizes the military department concerned to issue Cold War Service Medals to eligible persons who served during the war (September 2, 1945, to December 26, 1991) and meet other requirements. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks signed on to be a co-sponsor in May 2022. Ernst was aware of the bill, but it is still in the House Committee and there has been no further action.
Ruth Crawford thanked the Senator for a letter she sent a local GOP organization in response to concerns about the Senator’s vote on the Respect for Marriage Act. Although Crawford did not read the letter, Sen. Ernst had stated in December the Act maintained the status quo for Iowans and provided greater religious freedoms for everyone.
Crawford went on to state her concerns with the proposed Carbon Dioxide (CO2) pipeline. Ernst stated while the pipeline was not a federal issue she personally was adamantly opposed to the improper use of ‘Eminent Domain’ while serving in the State Legislature.
“I don’t think it is the right thing to do,” she said Wednesday.
Other concerns brought up included:
- An overall concern with the financial health of the country and putting a cap on federal crop insurance to help young farmers. Ernst spoke about the recent omnibus bill and how it was a “debacle” when presented at the end of the calendar year. She said the $1.7 trillion bill contained over 7,000 ‘earmarks’ for special pork barrel projects that brought “no value to the State of Iowa.” She stated committees tasked with appropriation decisions need to do a better job.
- Two ladies from Cedar Falls requested the Senator to support a metastatic breast cancer research act. The Senator agreed.
- As County Engineer, Brian Keierleber stated concerns with Waters Of The United States (WOTUS) rule. Introduced by President Obama, repealed by President Trump, and reinstated by President Biden, the rule grants the federal government regulatory control over navigable waters in the US. Ernst said her first bill as a freshman Senator was to eliminate WOTUS.
The rule stems from the Clean Water Act of 1972 and subsequent Clean Water Rule of 2015, a regulation published by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the United States Army Corps of Engineers, to clarify water resource management in the United States. A problem arose when language regarding whether wetlands adjacent to more traditional navigable waters are within the same jurisdictional control. This also included water from ditches that feed into streams that connect to rivers and other navigable waters. This means that every time work is done on a ditch (by the county or private landowner) the federal government would have to issue a permit. Ernst stated WOTUS is “excessive” and “98% of Iowa land is covered by WOTUS.” She feels Congress needs to pass a law that better defines which land and waterways should be covered to keep people safe, but not "overreach" the EPA’s authority.
- Clayton Ohrt brought up immigration. Sen Ernst said it is a crisis and current policy is not being followed. She also stated “coyotes,” the smugglers, tell immigrants to claim political asylum, so they may enter. She agrees there are some people fleeing for their life, but they are supposed to apply for asylum at the US embassy while in a safe country, not at the US border.
- Buchanan County Health Center CEO Wade Weis asked about the 2% sequestration (reduction) in Medicare payments to healthcare facilities. He was especially concerned about paying for extra staff needed to service patients. Sen. Ernst did not have an answer, except to say she would look into the current status.
- Foreign governments purchasing land in the US was brought up. Ernst relayed a story of how China bought up several acres near a US military installation. While it is legal, she would support tightening the law, especially where a country considered ‘adversarial’ is involved. It was also brought up how a large percentage of Buchanan County land is owned by Deseret Trust Company, a fiduciary arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- Energy policy was brought up, especially the use of electric vehicles. Ernst said that while she supports all forms of energy (i.e. fossil, solar, wind, etc.) she believes there are still problems with electric vehicles – from relying on minerals from adversarial countries or countries that use child labor in mining, to the manufacturing process not being carbon neutral or environmentally safe to recycle, to the technology not being sufficient, especially for semi-trucks. She wants an energy source that is “affordable, consistent, and reliable.”
- Regarding support for Ukraine, Sen. Ernst is in favor of supporting Ukraine with materials, but not troops. She cited the Budapest agreement of 1994. The Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances was used to remove nuclear weapons from Ukraine. It prohibited the former Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States from threatening or using military force or economic coercion against Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan, “except in self-defense or otherwise in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.” As a result of other agreements and the memorandum, between 1993 and 1996, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine gave up their nuclear weapons.
After the town hall, Ernst was scheduled to visit Operation Empower in Dubuque. She was making other stops in eastern Iowa this week.