Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) will kick off her 99 County Tour for 2022 with stops in Black Hawk, Butler, and Fayette counties on Monday, Jan. 17. This marks the eighth year in a row Ernst has continued her pledge to meet with Iowans in every single one of Iowa’s 99 counties.
Ernst will make her first stop of the 2022 tour in Black Hawk County to participate in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at the University of Northern Iowa.
In Butler County, the senator will meet with city officials in Parkersburg to learn about the work they are doing in the community.
Ernst will make her final 99 County Tour stop of the day in Fayette County to visit with students and faculty at Upper Iowa University.