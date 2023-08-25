Local establishments that serve alcohol can register by Monday, Aug. 28 to participate in a free training to help reduce penalties for alcohol violations and reduce exposure to alcohol liability suits.
The Training for Intervention Procedures (TIPS) will be held from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. Certifications are valid three years. All materials will be provided.
To register yourself, or employees from your establishment, contact Jenny Rose at 319-290-9282 or jrose@helpingservices.org.