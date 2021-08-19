April 11, 1928 — Aug. 17, 2021
OELWEIN — Eunice E. Taylor, 93, formerly of Oelwein died Tuesday morning, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha.
A private family graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in rural Oelwein with Scott Fischer officiating.
Public visitation: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Eunice’s family request that people in attendance social distance and wear face masks.
Eunice Eileen Parkinson was born April 11, 1928, in Edgewood, to Arthur and Viola (Rizer) Parkinson. Marriage: Howard L. Taylor (d. March 21, 2003) on May 18, 1947. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Oelwein.
Survivors: four children: Norman Taylor, Veronica Taylor (Ron), Twila (Dallas) Nissen and Judy (Rick) Guenther; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and brother: Delbert Parkinson.