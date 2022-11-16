NOTE: This is the second in a two-part series exploring the future of the electric vehicles locally and in the region.
Among the speakers at the recent Get Charged Up! EV event was Michelle Barness, who, through her role as Regional Planner for the Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission, has worked closely over the preceding two years in collaborating with economic development, energy, and community partners on a regional effort to further address the electrification of transportation in northeast Iowa.
One of our area’s foremost experts on the subject, Barness shared her thoughts on the EV conference, as well as the local EV landscape, with The Daily Register.
At the EV event, Barness explained, many who attended arrived with an open mind, and were most interested in becoming further informed about the subject of electric vehicle use in northeast Iowa. “Attendees seemed to be curious about the topic, versus appearing to come with an agenda for or against EVs,” explained Barness. “They were eager to gather information and see what this was all about, and audience questions were wide-ranging.”
Among the significant points taken from the gathering, Barness identified as urgent the need to further involve various stakeholders in recognizing and discussing the related issues, from questions of funding infrastructure to those involving the collaborations needed to facilitate the continued growth of EV. “More EV engagement is needed,” Barness explained, regarding what the conference revealed. “I think it succeeded in getting attendees ‘charged up’ about EVs, but this opportunity just cracked the seal, creating interest, but also more questions about what to do next.”
“The landscape of EV incentives and charging infrastructure funding is picking up, and charger development is accelerating around the country and in Iowa,” she continued, addressing those questions and likely next steps. “More car manufacturers are setting hard goals for transitioning to EVs or increasing the number of models available. The price of EVs will start to come down as battery prices come down, and used EVs will become more readily available, making this type of vehicle more accessible and affordable to a range of people.”
“Planning and information on this issue is becoming more widely known and available across the state. This sets the stage for expanding EV market and use, and further partnerships and planning for charging infrastructure development,” Barness said. “Local stakeholders will need additional guidance and resources to assist with next steps, whether that is disseminating already available information and continuing to create engagement opportunities, or focusing on strategic new projects and initiatives.”
The viability of the growth of EV in the region, as well as their likely effects on local communities should they become more common, was also addressed by Barness.
“Currently, EVs are available at a limited number of car dealerships in the region. KAR Auto in Decorah was a major supporter of the regional EV event and brought three different plug-in electric vehicles to the EV Exhibit, including a Ford Lightning, which drew a lot of interest. I know a few other dealers have something available. But many early EV adopters have had to go outside of our region to a larger community to purchase an EV, or may have even considered online options.”
That dearth of local EV options, however, seems destined to be short-lived, as electric vehicles continue to assert their position in the regional transportation market. “This will quickly change in the coming decade with more EVs becoming locally available,” Barness explained. ”Car manufacturers are quickly producing more EV models and are beginning to plan for EV charging either at dealer sites or in dealer communities. Training for EV auto servicing will pick up in the future, as well, and is beginning to happen locally via Northeast Iowa Community College. And EV price points will begin to come down as already mentioned. These shifts will make buying and owning an EV locally easier.”
Corresponding changes are also in the offing regarding the needed charging infrastructure, Barness said. “There is a chicken-and-egg paradigm with the EVs and EV charging infrastructure, (one) that will shift in the near future, leading to further adoption of EVs. Although 80% of EV charging happens at home, which, based on current electricity rates, provides a significant opportunity to save money on transportation fuel, EV owners want to know that public charging is available for their long-range travel needs.”
“Charging infrastructure planning and funding is picking up, and as more chargers are available, more folks will be willing to take the leap to using an EV,” she explained. “This may happen more widely at first in places that already have high rates of plug-in EV registrations, such as in the Decorah area, which as of last year was 5th in the state for such registrations on a per capita basis, but it will eventually occur everywhere.”
“For example,” Barness said, “one moderate estimate from the Iowa DOT is that up to 14% of the vehicle fleet in Iowa will be EVs by 2040. So, EVs will become more common.”
The questions of how practical the widespread use of EV in northeast Iowa is, given its rural nature and other factors, stands as another key consideration in projecting the future of such technology in the region. “With regards to viability,” Barness said, “I just want to reiterate that EV price points are coming down and EV tax incentives are increasing, (which are) decreasing up-front EV purchase costs. Further, EV ranges are quickly approaching regular ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles, which is reassuring for longer distance travel needs; EV maintenance needs are low and broadly known to be much less costly than an ICE; and, finally, at home EV charging which, again, is 80% of charging that happens, is an easy thing to do.”
Expanding on her final point, Barness said, “A person can choose to do slower Level 1 charging with an existing outlet and the connectors that already come with their EV. Or, for a small amount of money, and with the help rebates available from electric utilities, they can install a more powerful Level 2 charging option. Smart chargers and smart features on EVs make home charging even more advantageous, providing options to schedule charging automatically or track and strategize energy use to take advantage of low electricity rates.”
“So,” she concluded, on the question of practicality, “driving an EV appears to be viable with regards to costs and function, and will get even easier as more public chargers become available in the coming decade to serve the traveling public.”
The larger effects that an expanded use of electric vehicles will have throughout communities in Fayette County are likely to be positive, Barness explained, though maximizing these benefits will make it necessary to have the EV chargers available to meet the need. “One interesting thing about Fayette County is that it is in close proximity to Interstate 380 to the south, which is one of four interstates that the IDOT will focus on for distributing $51.4 million in charging infrastructure funding in the coming 2 – 5 years.”
“So,” she continued, “travelers driving EVs to northeast Iowa will be able to charge up along 380, but what happens as they head north from there? Whether we’re talking about tourism/visitors, business travelers, or folks just passing through to Minnesota or Wisconsin, Fayette County and northeast Iowa need to be considering not just local EV use, but how we serve, and benefit from, traveling EV drivers.”
In addition to providing necessary services, harnessing these likely benefits of greatly expanded EV use introduces a number of important considerations into the discussion, according to Barness. “The top questions should be, where will EV travelers charge up and how can we plan that to benefit our communities? Public EV charging sessions can take an average of 15 – 40 minutes,” she said.
“Can we plan charging stations in commercial districts or areas,” she added, “where EV drivers will spend time shopping, eating and recreating, resulting in a positive impact to local businesses? Can we plan so EV visitors have charging capability at overnight accommodations, at local destinations, amenities and parks, and at institutions serving people from a wide geographic area, such as medical campuses and colleges? We are talking about both serving EV driver’s needs, but also harnessing their business.”
The possibility of taking this focus a step further and working to make northeast Iowa an EV tourism corridor has also been discussed, Barness said.
The question of serving the charging needs of EV owners as the vehicles become more commonplace goes beyond public charging infrastructure, however, as it also has the potential to alter the face of the local area. “Aside from public charging, we may see workplace chargers happening, to provide charging options to workers in the region, which is another topic being tackled through our regional EV collaboration” Barness explained.
“So, communities will start to look different as fueling up a car begins to happen more at home, and public charging, fueling, in other words, becomes more readily available and changes how our workplaces and commercial districts function, but these changes are tangible and may be a good thing.”
“To sum it up, there are clear indications that EV use can have positive benefits on both individual’s pocketbooks and the local economy,” Barness concluded. “There will be some upfront planning, coordination and investment to get charging done, but the long view on doing this is a very positive one--and we haven’t even begun to delve into the topic of positive health and environmental benefits from reducing carbon emissions with increased EV use.”