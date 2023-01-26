Fundraising efforts for the Oelwein Event Center Campaign crossed an important milestone recently, as cash, pledges and in-kind contributions reached 65% of the fundraising goal. The support has come from several sources around the Oelwein community, including businesses, individuals, government and local charitable foundations.
When the 65% level was reached, it enabled the project committee to apply for funds through the State of Iowa Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant program. The program requires a minimum of 65% of the project cost be supplied from local support. An application was sent in this month and the amount that is actually granted will be determined by the selection committee of the CAT program.
The goal of the Oelwein Event Center Committee (OECC) is to continue to raise sufficient funds to complete construction of the Event Center as well as having initial operating funds at the time of opening and lay the foundation for an endowment to be able to cover future expenses and maintenance.
Now that a sufficient level of funding has been pledged, the OECC is able to move into the next phase of the project.
The OECC has been receiving informational packets from general contractors interested in the project, and will begin accepting bids in February. The target for construction to begin is April 2023 with a nine-month goal for completion.
The new event center will be an important contributor to the economy of the Oelwein area, with an estimated economic impact of $1.47 million per year. The ultimate goal of the non-profit organization is returning a portion of the annual profits to the community in the form of educational scholarships and contributions to other community projects.
The OECC will continue its fundraising efforts by reaching out to additional potential corporate and business investors, as well as having discussions with local individuals. If you would like to speak to someone about a potential donation to the project, please contact Jim Kullmer at 319-283-4000, or Deb Howard at 319-283-1105.