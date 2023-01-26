Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fundraising efforts for the Oelwein Event Center Campaign crossed an important milestone recently, as cash, pledges and in-kind contributions reached 65% of the fundraising goal. The support has come from several sources around the Oelwein community, including businesses, individuals, government and local charitable foundations.

When the 65% level was reached, it enabled the project committee to apply for funds through the State of Iowa Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant program. The program requires a minimum of 65% of the project cost be supplied from local support. An application was sent in this month and the amount that is actually granted will be determined by the selection committee of the CAT program.

