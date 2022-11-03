Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The effort to build a new Event Center for Oelwein crossed an important milestone recently as cash donations and pledges have surpassed $1,168,000. The fundraising goal has been set at $3,200,000. The amount raised has been from a combination of local businesses, individuals, foundations and government entities.

The Oelwein Event Corporation that is leading the project is a nonprofit 501(c)3 limited liability corporation, meaning it can accept charitable donations for the project. The organization is accepting many forms of donation, including cash, pledges, stocks, direct deferrals from retirement accounts, grain and in-kind contributions.

