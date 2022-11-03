The effort to build a new Event Center for Oelwein crossed an important milestone recently as cash donations and pledges have surpassed $1,168,000. The fundraising goal has been set at $3,200,000. The amount raised has been from a combination of local businesses, individuals, foundations and government entities.
The Oelwein Event Corporation that is leading the project is a nonprofit 501(c)3 limited liability corporation, meaning it can accept charitable donations for the project. The organization is accepting many forms of donation, including cash, pledges, stocks, direct deferrals from retirement accounts, grain and in-kind contributions.
It is important for potential investors to know that the project is accepting cash as well as pledges, especially as the end of the year is approaching and tax planning is beginning. Pledges may be paid in a lump sum or over a period up to five years.
The next important level the committee is trying to reach comes at $2,080,000. When this level of commitment is reached, the project becomes eligible to apply for grants from the State of Iowa Community Attraction and Tourism program. This program could provide funds of up to $800,000 toward the project. The committee will be submitting an application as of Dec. 31, 2022, so the next two months of fundraising will be critical.
The committee is working with their architects for the next phase of planning, putting together final floor plans, assembling a final budget, putting the project out for bids and selecting a general contractor to oversee the construction.
If you are interested in contributing to the project, would like more information, or would like to meet with committee members for an in-depth discussion, please contact Jim Kullmer at Community Bank of Oelwein at 319-283-4000 or Deb Howard at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development at 319-283-1105.