Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Oelwein Area Historical and Museum monthly meeting, 6 p.m. lunch (bring a food item to share), 7 p.m. program and social time, 900 2nd Ave. S.E.
Book Club, “Those Girls” by Chevy Stevens, 2 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein 319-240-9135.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 2
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Tuna salad, shredded lettuce w/tomato, broccoli salad, multi-grain bread (2), pineapple w/cottage cheese, milk
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Avey Grouws Duo and Bubba’s Back Porch BBQ. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Saturday, Sept. 3
1957 Maynard High School class gathering, 11 a.m. social hour, noon meal, Bent’s Smokehouse & Pub, Westgate.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
MacDowell Club will meet at the Oelwein Public Library, 6 p.m., for the Founders Day meeting and potluck. Attendees should bring a favorite dish and own table service. The current officers will provide beverages.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Baked meatballs, Peking sauce, brown rice, broccoli, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Thursday, Sept. 8
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
VFW Breakfast Supper, 4:30-6 p.m., 120 North Frederick, Oelwein
Friday, Sept. 9
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. BBQ rib patty, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, peaches, milk
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Patsy and Plum Street Jam and Caribbean Kitchen. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Fayette Watermelon Days, Fayette. Community dinner of pulled pork, beans, pasta, watermelon, 5-7 p.m. Mayor awards, crowning of royalty, 7 p.m. Five K run/walk registration on Main Street, 5:30 p.m., 6:30 start. Kids’ run age 12 and younger, tot trot 6 and younger, 7:30 p.m. Street dance, 8-11 p.m. Inflatables, face painting. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Fayette Watermelon Days continues, Fayette. Yoga 8 a.m. Library book sale, silent auction, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parade 11 a.m., line up at 10 on Washington Street, registration not required. Free live music, 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 6-8 p.m. Fireworks, dusk, Main Street. Inflatables, face painting. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Fayette Watermelon Days concludes, Fayette. 8 a.m. “Unorganized” tractor ride. Meet on Water Street in front of Dollar General, take off at 9 a.m. Show and Shine car show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Klock’s Island Park. Visit www.fayettewatermelondays.com/schedule.html.
Monday, Sept. 12
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Cookbook Club, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 12, at the Oelwein Public Library to discuss the theme, “Potluck Favorites.” To participate, make a recipe from the library’s cookbook collection and bring samples to the meeting.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. BBQ chicken, macaroni & cheese, green peas w/onion, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
NEI Food Bank with The Plentiful Pantry f.k.a. Mobile Food Pantry (second Wednesday), 4-5 p.m., 26 W. Charles St., Oelwein. New location. Contact Beth Fish, 319-283-6116.
“Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Public Health” program, 3 p.m., Oelwein Public Library. Presenter Greg Woods for the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 16
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Dijon chicken salad, shredded lettuce w/tomato, beet salad, hamburger bun, cookie, chocolate milk
Friday Night Parkin’ in downtown Oelwein, 6-10 p.m. Classic/favorite vehicles invited for a free show and shine, everyone’s welcome to take a stroll down memory lane. Oelwein Odd Rods sponsored event.
Friday Night Live Music, 5-7 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Featuring Bruce Bearinger Band and Tacos Lily. No outside food or beverages; $5 cover per vehicle.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Ewalu Quilt Auction and Fall Festival, 9 a.m. Auction is 1 p.m., Strawberry Point, 563-933-4700.
Monday, Sept. 19
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Chicken Alfredo, green peas, sliced carrots, baked cookie, milk
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
P.E.O. catered BIL dinner 6 p.m., at the Maynard Public Library, hosted by Group #2. Mallory Hanson will give the program “Explore Fayette County.”
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Taco beef, lettuce and tomato, Mexican rice, mixed beans, flour tortilla, fresh orange, milk, taco sauce
Thursday, Sept. 22
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 23
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Meatloaf w/tomato gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, Mandarin oranges, milk, margarine (2), sour cream
Guttenberg 31st GermanFest begins in the evening, 600 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg 563-252-2323, check for updates, www.guttenbergiowa.net.
Fayette County Biography Talk, “Susan Angeline Collins: With a Hallelujah Heart,” 1 p.m., Sept. 23, Oelwein Public Library. Rural Fayette native and author Janis Van Buren will discuss her debut biography, about a missionary to central African nations who grew up near where Van Buren did, but in 1865.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Guttenberg 31st GermanFest continues all day Saturday. 600 Block S. River Park Drive, 563-252-2323, check for updates, www.guttenbergiowa.net.
Monday, Sept. 26
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Sloppy Joe, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, milk
Oelwein Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Electric Vehicle Educational Event, 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Oelwein Public Library. Presented by Michelle Barness, regional planner from Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Potato crusted fish, Capri vegetable blend, green peas, cookie, milk, tartar sauce, margarine
Thursday, Sept. 29
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 11 a.m. in the Pizza Ranch back room.
Friday, Sept. 30
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park (old log cabin), corner of First Street and First Avenue SW. Fresh produce, baked goods, ISU Extension service, and much more.
Oelwein senior mealsite lunch, noon, 120 N. Frederick Ave. Reserve by 9 a.m. the previous serving day, 319-239-8019. Lasagna casserole, carrots, broccoli, blondie bar, milk