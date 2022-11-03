Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Friday, Nov. 4
Church Women United (CWU), World Community Day at 1 p.m. at Christ United Presbyterian Church, 100 E. Charles St. All women of the community are most welcome. Refreshments are courtesy of the First Baptist Church women and the program by women of Grace United Methodist Church. Use east door ramp entrance. (Persons should note the change in location for this event)
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Soup and Sandwich Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Westgate American Legion. Chili and chicken noodle soups, ham sandwiches, desserts, and drinks. Free will donation.
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
The Buchanan County Democratic Women’s Club will serve a soup luncheon at the Senior Center in Independence from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes homemade chili, vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup, plus homemade pies. A free will donation will be collected.
Monday, Nov. 7
Friends of MercyOne board meets at noon in the main floor conference room.
Oelwein American Legion and Auxiliary monthly membership meetings, 6 p.m. at the legion hall.
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL will conduct its meeting at 5 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library. Members should note the starting time.
The Oelwein Public Library and P.E.O. Chapter CL, will welcome Cedar Falls author Jocelyn Green at 6 p.m. Jocelyn’s topic, “Historical Fiction: Bringing the Story in Hi(story) to Life,” is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Fall Supper, 5 to 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Lamont. Dine-in or carry out. Beef & noodles, green beans, salad, bread & dessert. Adults $12, 12 & under $6
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars presentation for all Oelwein high school seniors and their parents, to explain the process for applying for Dollars for Scholars scholarships this year. It will be held at the Oelwein MIddle School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Students planning to apply for these scholarships are urged to attend.
Thursday, Nov. 10
LifeServe blood drive, 12:30-5 p.m. in the Oelwein Library meeting room. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Nov. 11
Oelwein Schools Veterans Day Program, 10 a.m., doors open, 9:45, Williams Center for the Arts. Speaker, veteran Jake Blitsch, 1st vice-commander, Oelwein American Legion.
West Central Veterans Day Program, 10 a.m., with speaker SSG Zachary Glew, presently serving with the 334 Brigade Support Battalion. All area veterans are encouraged to attend and take part in the program.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Building Better Birders, Workshop, Fontana Park Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. Part One, 10-11:30 a.m., learn to identify waterfowl and upland game birds; Part Two, 12:30-3:30, use scopes and binoculars to view waterfowl on the Wapsipinicon River backwaters. Create a recycled bird feeder with materials. Register at mycountyparks.com. Contact Sondra Cabell, 319-636-2617, scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Monday, Nov. 14
North Iowa Cedar League Honor Choir Festival, all day, location to be announced.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Prevent Relapse 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Thursday, Nov. 17
Oelwein Grief Support Group meets, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.
Friday, Nov. 18
Wapsie Valley Education Foundation 20th Annual Dinner, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Auction, 7 p.m., Grumpy’s Event Center, Readlyn.
Hootenanny, 6 to 9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum. Live music. Free will donation.
Saturday, Nov. 19
OCSD Athletic Booster Club hosts Pianopalooza Dueling Pianos, at the Oelwein National Guard Armory, 200 10th St. S.E. Doors open 6 p.m. with entertainment 7-9:30 p.m., for ages 21 and older. For advance tickets, contact Deena Smock, 563-920-3430 or Erin Ryan, 319-283-0344. To sponsor a table, contact Travis Bushaw, 319-283-4663.
Dutch Ovens 101, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fontana Nature Center Classroom, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. A Dutch oven is a simple way to cook outdoors. This program will provide time to make a main dish and dessert; bring an appetite. Preregister at mycountyparks.com. Questions, contact Michael Maas, 319-636-2617, mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Spooky paint party for grades 1 and 2, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Williams Wellness Center. Craft, paint and a snack, for registration fee of $10; register at 319-283-2312 or email: wellness@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
Friday, Dec. 2
Oelwein High School caroling — Concert Choir and Belle Voce, 6 p.m., downtown Oelwein for Olde Tyme Christmas.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Christmas in Westgate, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., annual fundraiser for Westgate library. Soup and Sandwich luncheon, bake sale, book sale and crafts for children. Santa at noon at library.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Aurora American Legion & Auxiliary breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, endless pancakes; also biscuits/gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, coffee, $10, $5 for kids ages 5-8, 50-50 raffle at each breakfast date, need not be present to win.
Monday Dec. 5
Oelwein Middle School Band Concert, 6 p.m., OMS auditorium.
Monday Dec. 12
Oelwein High School Choir Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts