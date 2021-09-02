Friday, Sept. 3
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Glazed ham, au gratin potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, strawberry gelatin salad, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Rock Tide, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Sept. 5
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Sept. 6
No Oelwein Daily Register, Labor Day holiday
Oelwein Mealsite closed for Labor Day holiday
City and county government buildings closed for holiday
American Legion membership meeting, 6 p.m. at the legion
Tuesday, Sept. 7
MacDowell Club 6 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library, for the Founders Day potluck and meeting. Please bring a favorite dish to share and your own table service. Officers are the hostesses.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Taco meat, lettuce & tomato, Mexican rice, mixed beans, flour tortilla, fresh orange, milk, taco sauce. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Sacred Heart Parish Ice Cream Social, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oelwein Sacred Heart Gym, 602 1st Ave SW. Grilled hamburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, chips, baked beans, homemade pies, ice cream sundaes, cookies, bars, lemonade. Freewill donation. Drive thru and carry-outs available, pull up to north door of gym, order will be taken and food delivered there.
Fairbank Library to host author Linda McCann, 4 p.m. presentation on research for non-fiction writing.
Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., West Bentley Park, Fairbank. (Wednesdays into October.)
Thursday, Sept. 9
NICC Fall Fest at Calmar campus, 5-8 p.m., family event with meal for free will donation, inflatables and games for kids, live music, 25-cent tickets for events.
Mitchell Boevers and Jason Kayser “Music in the Park,” 6-8 p.m., Gazebo Park, Fairbank. Community Club sponsors, freewill donation, B.Y.O. chairs and coolers.
Friday, Sept. 10
Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. Fridays into October, Log Cabin Park, First Ave and First St SW, Oelwein.
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Homemade meatloaf, tomato gravy, baked potato, brussels sprouts & corn, Mandarin oranges, milk, margarine, sour cream. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Wednesday before.
Patsy and Plum Street Jam, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
